Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko shared his thoughts on the tense situation created within the team last year because of the allegations raised against the team principal, Christian Horner. This was reported to be one of the reasons for internal disturbances within the team, following which Adrian Newey announced his departure. He joined Aston Martin this season.

Adrian Newey is better known as the "aero wizard" in the F1 paddock for his excellent designs in aerodynamics which has helped multiple teams win and dominate the entire grid in the sport's long history. He had been working with RBR for close to two decades, when, he announced his departure last year.

This came as a surprise, but it was assessed that the allegations raised against team principal Christian Horner of behavioral misconduct with his co-workers were one of the reasons the 66-year-old made the decision to leave the team.

Heading into their first season without Newey this year, Red Bull is set to face new challenges, especially considering the performance issues they faced in the second half of the 2024 F1 season.

When the team's advisor, Dr. Helmut Marko, was asked about the 'Christian Horner situation,' he mentioned that they should instead focus on winning more titles.

"Let us leave them alone and focus on the 5th Focus title," he told OE24.

Red Bull suffered a major loss in performance towards the end of the 2024 F1 season that saw them drop to third place in the Constructors' Championship as the season ended. Max Verstappen, however, was able to clinch his fourth title given his early wins and consistent finishes throughout the season.

Max Verstappen states Liam Lawson "deserves" to work with Red Bull

The team sacked Sergio Perez because of his inconsistent performances in the 2024 season despite giving him a two-year extension earlier. He will be replaced by Liam Lawson, who drove for VCARB beginning from the United States Grand Prix last year (he replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the team).

After Red Bull terminated Perez's contract, they subsequently signed Liam Lawson to drive alongside Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 season. The Dutchman claimed that he has observed Lawson's race in the junior series and "deserves" a chance at RBR this year.

"We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots," he said (via F1). "I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team."

"I’m excited to work together and have a great season again."

McLaren won the Constructors' Championship last year, with Ferrari following them up in second place. The two teams are expected to carry the momentum heading into 2025; meanwhile, RBR is expected to take some time with development and catch up to their rivals, considering their pace last year.

