Helmut Marko blasts Sergio Perez in his latest tirade against the Mexican who "is already over 30 and is expecting his fourth child"

Helmut Marko has launched a new tirade against Sergio Perez. Terming him inconsistent and someone who is getting on in the years, Marko admitted that the team could look at fresh faces with Lando Norris being one of them.

Sergio Perez has not had a great season in 2023 and the pressure seems to be mounting on him. The Mexican won two of the first four races but has struggled to keep up with teammate Max Verstappen since then.

He has been part of Red Bull since 2021 and while he has done a decent job, he's been too far behind his teammate. Even in Monza, even though Sergio Perez secured a P2 finish behind Max, he was half a second slower in qualifying.

Talking to Servus TV, it appears that Helmut Marko is not too impressed with the Mexican and will be very interested in signing Lando Norris as he said:

“Perez is not consistent; he is not always focused. Perez has a contract until 2024, and Norris has a contract until 2025. Unfortunately, it’s that long. He [Norris] is definitely a candidate for us. At Toro Rosso, we had already reached an agreement with him at the time until his manager realised there was an option for a McLaren contract."

He added:

“In terms of youth and speed, he would suit us very well. Sergio, on the other hand, is already over 30 and is expecting his fourth child. So he also has other interests, so you have to see what happens next.”

Sergio Perez addresses concerns over his future with Red Bull

Sergio Perez recently addressed concerns over his future with Red Bull in front of the media. The driver admitted that he wanted to contribute to the team with Max Verstappen as his teammate. But if there is no place for him then he would look elsewhere. He told DAZN Espana:

"I think that now, with the season we’ve had, it’s important in the next races to be in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if that place in 2024 isn’t here, then we have to look for alternatives. But for now, my main focus is to stay here and win more races. And keep on winning Championships with Red Bull."

It is however interesting to see who Perez is replaced with in Red Bull because there does not seem to be an alternative in place.