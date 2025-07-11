Helmut Marko co-signed Red Bull firing Christian Horner: Reports

It is being reported that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko co-signed the firing of former team principal and CEO Christian Horner from the team on July 9. The 51-year-old was part of the Austrian team since its beginning and played a key role in turning them into one of the most successful outfits in F1 history.

The Brit had been the team principal of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2005 and recruited some of the most iconic names to build a successful enterprise. However, there had been some internal tensions since the start of the 2024 season between Horner, Marko, and the Austrian side of the energy drink brand.

Christian Horner sided with the Thai side of the family, who owns 51 percent of Red Bull, while Helmut Marko sided with the Max Verstappen camp, with Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments, Oliver Mitzlaff, representing the 49 percent Austrian side.

Although Horner had initially bought some time with his association with Chalerm Yoovidhya but the team's dwindling on-track performances played a role in his sacking. As per Bild, Christian Horner's immediate firing from Red Bull was signed off by Mitzlaff, Mark Mateschitz, Yoovidhya, and also by Marko.

The 82-year-old Austrian had been one of the key people behind initially signing Christian Horner from Arden in 2005, but the recent tensions since last year between the duo have failed to simmer down.

Helmut Marko comments on Christian Horner's firing from Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated that during their over two-decade-long association, he and Christian Horner had worked well together and led the team to unparalleled heights in the sport.

In his statement, the 82-year-old reflected on Horner's exit and said (via RacingNews365):

"Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that. During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements.

"We helped develop two World Drivers’ Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been – and still is – the Red Bull way. As for the current sporting situation: there are still 12 races to go, and we will continue to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as long as it's mathematically possible."

Christian Horner will be replaced by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies in his role as team principal and CEO of Red Bull, while Alan Permane takes over Mekies's role in the Faenza-based outfit.

Marko will continue with his role as advisor of the Austrian team and nurture young Red Bull juniors, help them in their junior careers, and possibly look for another top talent from their ranks.

