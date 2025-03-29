Helmut Marko comments on recent conversation with Sergio Perez amid Red Bull swap

Helmut Marko has shed light on the conversation he had with Sergio Perez following the recent driver swap at the Red Bull Racing team. The Austrian outfit replaced Liam Lawson—who was brought in to take the place of Perez—with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.

The decision made by the Milton Keynes outfit has dominated the Formula 1 scene, especially considering Lawson, whom many had anticipated would be a perfect teammate for Max Verstappen, had only been with the team for 99 days.

Perez, who was dropped by the Red Bull team following the conclusion of the 2024 season, has been made to look seemingly vindicated among many of his critics following the abrupt driver swap decision by the Austrian team.

In an interview with German outlet Formel1.de, Marko, following the driver swap incident, was quizzed about Sergio Perez. The 81-year-old, however, admitted he had a conversation with the 35-year-old but downplayed the significance of their exchange:

"Yes, we talked about tequila."

When asked whether Perez may have sounded satisfied after Liam Lawson was replaced two weekends into the season, the Red Bull advisor continued discussing Perez's involvement in a tequila company, detailing:

"Is there a bottle already on the way? Not yet, but he said it is coming in Mexico," Marko laughed.

Sergio Perez's final year with the Red Bull team was largely met with criticism, especially off the back of the torrid run the veteran driver experienced. Perez could only muster 152 points through the campaign—a far cry from his teammate Verstappen, who racked up 437. Despite his struggles, the Mexican driver is rumored to return to Formula 1.

Mario Andretti speaks on Sergio Perez after Red Bull’s Lawson axing

Sergio Perez during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti recently spoke about Sergio Perez in the aftermath of Red Bull Racing's axing of Liam Lawson. The 1978 F1 champion also touched on the possibility of the Mexican returning to the European open-wheel racing series.

Andretti, who spoke to ESPN Deportes, touched on the possibility of the 35-year-old joining F1’s newest team, Cadillac. The motorsport icon, however, was careful not to divulge the names of the drivers set to race for the American outfit.

“It’s an option,” Andretti said.

When pressed further about Cadillac’s plans amid the links with Perez, the 85-year-old stated,

“It could be an option. Of course.”

Speaking on the driver situation at Red Bull Racing, Andretti detailed:

"All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good. Tsunoda, you know, I think he probably deserved that seat more than Liam. But who am I?"

Sergio Perez has been linked with a return to F1 months after his departure, with the Cadillac team said to be among the options on the table for the six-time Grand Prix winner. However, reports from the former BWT Racing Point driver circle indicate that he will not rush into deciding his future.

