Helmut Marko feels Max Verstappen underachieved at the F1 Chinese GP: "We could have finished on the podium"

Max Verstappen finished P4 at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix in a rollercoaster race. However, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko feels Verstappen underachieved due to a bad start as RB21 was much slower on medium tires compared to the rivals.

Verstappen, after a stunning P2 finish in Australia, faced some troubles at the Chinese GP as his car, RB21, didn't produce the necessary performance. The four-time world champion started the race from P4 and crossed the checkered flag in the same position, scoring 12 points for his team, Red Bull.

However, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that Verstappen underachieved in China. He explained that the Dutchman could have clinched a podium if not for the bad start.

Apparently, the RB21 was much slower compared to the rivals in the front on medium tires. Verstappen started the race on a medium compound before he switched to hard tires in the second half of the race.

On hard tires, RB21 was relatively quick and had better grip. Hence, Marko believes that due to the wrong strategy with tire choice, Max Verstappen underachieved in Shanghai.

Talking to Sky DE, Marko said (via Racingnews365):

"On the hard tire, we were as fast as the frontrunners. We lost the race with the first set of mediums. The start was also a bit unfortunate when Max fell back, and maybe it was still in his head that the mediums were relatively vulnerable and that he took it too easy."

He added:

"When we brought him in, he was still quick, and in the end we were as fast as the front runners; we caught up with Leclerc, but it was too late. With a successful start, without losing two places and with more speed in the first stint, we could have finished on the podium."

Red Bull only scored points with one car as Liam Lawson finished P12. He is yet to score a point this season after earlier crashing in Australia.

Max Verstappen to attend Red Bull's emergency meeting

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

After failing to win a race in Australia and China, Red Bull Racing appears to have hit the panic button.

According to senior advisor Helmut Marko, the team will hold a meeting at Milton Keynes ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix to figure out a way to get quicker. Moreover, Max Verstappen is also expected to mark his presence.

Talking to Motorsport.com, Marko said (via Racingnews 365):

"Max will visit the factory next week to discuss where the weak spots are. We have to improve the car as quickly as possible, but we know it will take time. We have seen that the picture can differ per circuit and even per compound."

Max Verstappen is currently slower than the McLarens. In China, he even fell short of Mercedes' George Russell. With the constructors championship getting competitive, Red Bull seems eager to bounce back as quickly as possible.

