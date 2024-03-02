Helmut Marko 'flabbergasted and surprised' by evidence leak from Christian Horner's investigation by Red Bull

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko was "flabbergasted and surprised" to find out that the evidence in the Christian Horner investigation had leaked. Horner's investigation is something that got known by the public in January after it was first reported by a Dutch publication, the Telegraph.

Since then, both from the Dutch and German publications, conflicting reports have been shared about the status of the Red Bull dynamics and where Christian Horner finds himself within the team and the brand. This has seen Horner being subjected to speculation from different corners.

When Red Bull released a press statement that the complaint had been dismissed, it was expected that Christian Horner would now be able to get back to work. That hasn't happened as soon after the alleged evidence was leaked to the media, the team principals, and key FIA and F1 personnel.

When questioned about the leaks, Helmut Marko admitted that he was surprised. He told Bild:

“I’m flabbergasted and surprised that the documents were leaked. I’ve never seen them myself.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner had been questioned about this as well, to which he had released a statement saying that he won't comment on anonymous speculation. He said:

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way."

He added:

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Red Bull's statement on conclusion of Christian Horner investigation

Days before the first race of the season, the brand released a statement that the investigation had been completed, and while the confidential private information could not be shared, Horner was absolved of any wrongdoing. The report stated:

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.”

Horner has led the team since its inception in 2005. The team became an icon of the sport when it dominated F1 from 2010 to 2013. With Max Verstappen winning the title in 2021 and beginning another dominant era, we're looking at Red Bull having a second and even more dominant run where the team won 21 of the 22 races in 2023.

What happens with the Horner investigation is going to play a pivotal role in the future of where this squad goes.