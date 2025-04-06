Helmut Marko gives his verdict on Max Verstappen potentially winning his fifth F1 title in 2025

After a solid victory at today's Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing's advisor Helmut Marko has spoken about Max Verstappen's chances on securing his fifth championship title at the end of the 2025 season. Marko believes that it will happen, while also reflecting on the impressive performance of the Dutchman in today's race. After 53 laps at the Suzuka Circuit today, the reigning world champion secured his 64th career win.
Speaking after the race today, Helmut Marko was all praise for the Red Bull driver, speaking about his strategic skills, as well as his perfection on the track. When asked about the potential fifth title win, the Austrian was sure about it.
"Without a doubt," Marko said. [via SoyMotor]
Marko spoke about Max Verstappen's performance in the post-race show, higlighting the talent the driver showed.
"Unbelievable 53 laps, absolutuely made no mistakes," he said [via F1TV].
The race also marked the debut of Yuki Tsunoda driving for the Red Bull team. Yesterday's qualifying performance had him start the GP from 14th place, and after the 53 laps of racing, the Japanese driver had climbed up two spots and finished in 12th. Helmut Marko was satisfied with Tsunoda's performance, despite the error he made in qualifying.
"It was good. It was just unlucky that in Qualifying 2 he had this mistake. But otherwise it was fine," he said [via Motorsport.com].
This was the Dutch driver's fourth consecutive victory at the Japanese circuit. Verstappen started on pole after his qualifying performance and converted it into a win that came with a 1.423s gap to Lando Norris in second. Currently, the two drivers have a one point gap between them in the battle for the Drivers' championship title.
The next race on the F1 calendar takes place next weekend, from April 11th to 13th, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
“I was quite calm”: Max Verstappen explains his approach to driving that helped him win
Speaking after his fourth victory at the Suzuka Circuit earlier today, Max Verstappen spoke about his mindset, as well as the method to his racing that allowed him to secure his first win of the 2025 season.
The four-time world champion explained that he just kept his cool, focused on driveability, watched after his tyres, and maintained the car.
“I was quite calm,” Verstappen said (via F1). “I’ve been in this position before, but I just tried to focus on my own laps, trying to not make any mistakes, making sure that the balance was driveable, because of course throughout the stint the tyre life, it definitely changes the balance a bit front to rear."
While the Dutchman closes the gap in the Drivers' championship battle, Red Bull currently sits at third place in the Constructors' Championship, having scored no points from Yuki Tsunoda's finish after his first race with the team.