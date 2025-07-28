Helmut Marko makes official announcement about Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull

Max Verstappen's stay at Red Bull has often been viewed with skepticism amid the team's downturn in form, but the team's advisor, Helmut Marko, has given a glimpse into the Dutchman's situation at the squad. The 82-year-old revealed that Verstappen will at least stay on board the Red Bull project until the end of the 2026 season, curbing any speculation of him moving to Mercedes.

The four-time champion made his debut with Red Bull in 2016 and is contracted to the team until the end of the 2028 season. This long-term contract was signed when Verstappen had won his first title with the team.

Though this contract helped him secure three more titles, it has now bound him to the Austrian giant amid times of uncertainty, with a mass exodus happening in the background. The F1 paddock understood that if the Dutchman was outside the top-three positions in the Drivers' standings before the summer break, then he could have activated his exit clause and moved to Mercedes for the 2026 season.

However, with George Russell being 28 points adrift, Verstappen will enter the summer break in third position in the standings. This leaves a hefty buyout as the only way that Max Verstappen could be let go of, a path, which Helmut Marko asserted would not be opted for as he assured that the reigning champion will stay in Milton Keynes in 2026, as he told Sport.De:

"Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026."

Verstappen's deficit to the top of the championship ladder grew from 69 points to 81 points after the Belgian GP.

Max Verstappen has given up 2025 title hopes despite Helmut Marko's optimism

McLaren has a strong hold at the top of the drivers' crown with Oscar Piastri leading the championship standings and Lando Norris sitting 16 points away from him. With Max Verstappen being 81 points away from the lead, the Dutchman is not thinking about his title defense anymore.

However, Helmut Marko thinks otherwise, as he was optimistic for a turnaround later in the year, as he said (via PlanetF1):

"Fifth place ultimately for Max in Silverstone, a week earlier, the early retirement in Austria due to Antonelli’s ramming. That doesn’t make Verstappen’s title defence any easier, but we’re far from writing off the title."

On the other hand, Verstappen ruled out any possibility of continuing his reign over the F1 sphere, as he told Dutch media:

"Helmut is not in the car! I understand that you have to be positive about it. On the other hand, I'm always very realistic about what I feel in the car, and then when I look at certain onboards of other cars, I know enough."

Red Bull sits fourth in the Constructors' standings, with Verstappen contributing 185 points to the team's total of 192 points.

