Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen's teammates must accept that 'it's simply not possible to defeat him'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels that other drivers at Red Bull should accept the fact that it is impossible for them to beat Max Verstappen in the same team.

Marko said that drivers should accept that they are slower than the 25-year-old Dutchman and it will be impossible to beat him in the same machinery. While this has not always been the case, it currently looks hard for anyone to beat him with the domination he has shown.

Helmut Marko said:

"At some point, you have to accept, pfft, this guy is special, and it's simply not possible to defeat him."

Max Verstappen has been the Austrian team's number one driver for multiple seasons, and his two consecutive championship wins (2021 and 2022) have made him even more special.

Verstappen has a multi-year contract with the Bulls and plans to never leave them. However, this leaves little opportunity for new talents to emerge from Red Bull because of the many times the team has favored him.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's current teammate, has been asked multiple times this season not to battle Max. This made it a bit easier for him to grab all those wins, but his dominant season would have seen him clinch the championship either way.

Helmut Marko stated that it is his duty to make other drivers realize they cannot beat him, and he evidently feels that it is not cruel. He said:

"It is my job to make them [Verstappen's teammates] understand this. Is that cruel? I don't think so."

Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen's teammates try to copy his driving style

Marko added another reason as to why neither of Max Verstappen's teammates can beat him. He said that they try to set up their car the same way as the Dutchman and attempt to copy his style of driving, which makes it difficult for them. Marko said:

"They compare their cars with his; 'are our cars the same?' they think, 'how can I beat him?'. They can't because they try to change the set-up of the car or adapt to his driving style."

Helmut Marko feels that Max Verstappen's teammates cannot accept not being on the same level as the Dutchman:

"Of course, they cannot accept that you are simply not on the same level as him."

Max Verstappen's dominance this season has seen him break multiple records and it is only right to say that he has been absolutely unstoppable. However, some still believe that the Red Bull team favors him more than is required.

