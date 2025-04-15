Helmut Marko opens up on “lot of problems” following Bahrain GP

After a difficult Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull Racing's advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a list of issues currently plaguing the team's 2025 car, the RB21. The team boss explained that the vehicle has problems with grip and braking, along with the troubles faced by the team's drivers at their pit stops during the race this past Sunday. Marko also opened up on the outfit's plan to work on the car before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

After his win at the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen had issues with the RB21 related to grip, braking and balance in Bahrain, including in qualifying, where he was able to score a P7 result, which has been his lowest qualifying result of the season.

He didn't fare much better in the race, crossing the finish line one place higher to take P6. Also, during his first pit stop, the team's traffic light system failed, and Verstappen wasn't given the clearest indicator of when to drive away and continue racing, adding seven seconds to their pitstop.

Addressing these issues, Helmut Marko explained [via RacingNews365]:

"We have a lot of problems," the 81-year-old said. "The main problem is balance and grip."

"And out of this, I guess, the problems with the brakes came up, and then the normal procedure at the pit stop was not working. So, one comes after the other."

Also, the consultant gave the verdict on the team itself, deeming them to be "chaotic" at the moment, with the hope that things will change soon.

"We have to start a better programme on Friday, so it's not so chaotic, I would say."

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda, on his second outing with Red Bull, was able to get the car into Q3, marking the first time both RB21s have made it to the final round of qualifying. He also scored a P9 finish, which was the first time both Red Bull drivers scored points in a race since Austin last year.

Helmut Marko calls on Red Bull for an improved car so Verstappen can fight for championships

Max Verstappen talks with Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 - Source: Getty

After a difficult Bahrain Grand Prix, Helmut Marko has spoken out about the urgency attached to improving the car for Max Verstappen so that he can continue fighting for his fifth consecutive championship title. The Dutchman currently sits in third place in the standings with 69 points, eight points behind the current leader, Lando Norris.

“Improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again," Marko said [via Motorsport.com]. "We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the world championship."

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from April 18th to 20th.

