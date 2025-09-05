Helmut Marko outlines one condition that can help Max Verstappen challenge for Italian GP win at Monza

Helmut Marko has weighed in on Red Bull and Max Verstappen's chances of clinching victory at the Italian Grand Prix. The 82-year-old outlined a condition that could see the 27-year-old claim a win at the Monza circuit.

The Red Bull Racing advisor who spoke to the media following the conclusion of the second practice session of Friday (September 5), explained how he is holding hope the Milton Keynes outfit can compete with the other teams atop of the Formula 1 grid at the ‘Temple of Speed’. Marko, however, detailed that this would largely depend on the performance of the McLarens.

Sharing his thoughts with the media following the conclusion of Friday’s on-track action, he stated:

“We hope to fight with some others, I would say, for the win. If McLaren doesn’t show up with something extra tomorrow.”

“All those things are a little bit minor, but the package together makes a difference.”

Red Bull Racing, in recent years boasts fond memories racing around the iconic Monza circuit, with Max Verstappen claiming victory during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, last time out at the track was one outing to forget for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Both Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez struggled to muster any performance through the weekend and had to settle for sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Max Verstappen positive after Friday Practice in Monza

Max Verstappen also weighed in on his outing following the conclusion of the second free practice. The four-time world champion was upbeat about his performance so far following what he dubbed a decent weekend.

Verstappen, who finished in sixth place during the final practice session, also highlighted how he felt much happier in the RB21 challenger through the weekend. Speaking with the media following the conclusion of the session, he stated:

“It’s been quite decent. Last year was a difficult weekend for us, and I think we seem a lot more competitive.”

“I’ve been happier with the car as well. The sessions have been quite tricky with people going off and putting gravel on the track. But overall, it’s been quite a decent Friday for us.”

Prior to the second practice session, Max Verstappen had finished in fourth place during the first practice session of the day. The Red Bull driver was also among the fastest drivers during the long run simulations that several teams tried during the second session.

Max Verstappen, who returned to the podium with his impressive display last time out at his home race in Zandvoort, will now have his focus shifted towards the remainder of the race weekend, including a possible race win when the light goes out on Sunday (September 7). The Dutch driver last won the Monza race during the 2023 campaign.

