Helmut Marko picks two Max Verstappen qualities due to which he would not leave Red Bull

Helmut Marko is confident that Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull Racing and add to his championship tally with the team. Speaking to Sport Bild, the Red Bull senior advisor highlighted Verstappen’s loyalty and gratitude as key traits that would likely see him honor his contract with the Milton Keynes outfit, which runs until the end of 2028.

Speculation around Verstappen’s future has grown, with reports suggesting Aston Martin could offer a billion-pound deal, and Mercedes having expressed interest in the past. Despite the rumors, Verstappen’s recent statements and Red Bull’s assurance suggest a move is unlikely.

Aston Martin has also maintained that their current driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll is contracted until the end of 2026, leaving no immediate vacancy. However, Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 switch to Ferrari, despite an existing contract, has shown that such moves are not unprecedented.

When asked about Verstappen’s prospects of leaving Red Bull, Marko asserted confidence in the Dutchman staying. He refrained from discussing contractual specifics but emphasized that Red Bull will provide Max Verstappen with a competitive car in 2025. Marko noted Verstappen’s loyalty and appreciation for the team as standout qualities that would likely ensure he continues with them. In a December interview with Sportskeeda at the season finale, Verstappen himself expressed satisfaction with Red Bull, though he did not entirely rule out a future move.

Asked about the prospects of Max Verstappen moving away from Red Bull, Marko replied:

“I don’t comment on the content of the contract, but in any case, we are confident that we can provide Max with a good car. Our engineers have made good progress with the data. We are optimistic.”

Categorically asked about Mercedes’ interests in the Dutchman, Marko said:

"That’s all well and good, but Max has a contract with us until the end of 2028.”

He added:

“Especially because I know how loyal and grateful he is to Red Bull. That is why he will also be a Red Bull driver in 2026 as a five-time World Champion.”

Toto Wolff admits courting Max Verstappen for a potential move to Mercedes

Toto Wolff revealed that Mercedes discussed a potential move with Max Verstappen but clarified that no concrete plan ever materialized. The Austrian explained that Verstappen appeared committed to continuing with Red Bull, under contract till 2028. Wolff added that Mercedes ultimately decided to sign Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, expressing confidence in the young talent and anticipation for the new partnership.

Asked about Mercedes’ talks with Verstappen in an exclusive interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Marko said:

“There was never a plan [to sign Verstappen]. We always talked and kept the line of communication open. At some point he said that he wanted to stay where he was for the time being because it felt right for him. And I said that we would go with Kimi because it also felt right for us. And now we’ll see where it takes us.”

During the 2024 season, both Aston Martin and Mercedes were linked to Max Verstappen, sparking speculations about his future. The 2025 silly season could see this narrative develop further, fueled by Verstappen’s frustrations with Red Bull’s performance and the team’s car in 2024. His ambiguous comments about being hesitant to predict the future have only added to the intrigue. Despite the rumors, Verstappen remains confident about his position at Red Bull, with both the driver and the team reaffirming their commitment to each other.

