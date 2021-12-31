"One must also credit Michael Masi" - Helmut Marko praises F1 race director's decision during controversial season finale

Red Bull F1 team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has praised FIA race director Michael Masi's controversial call at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Austrian feels as though credit must be given to Masi. The race director has since been criticized for his late safety car restart which led to Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen.

Verstappen won his first F1 world championship after passing Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The last few laps of the race saw a controversial safety car restart where only five lapped cars were allowed to unlap themselves. Dr. Marko said Masi had every right to restart the race with only a lap to go. Speaking to Sport und Talk, the 78-year-old Red Bull exec said:

“One must also credit Michael Masi, who wanted to finish the race under racing conditions.”

The Austrian motorsport advisor compared F1 to NASCAR and IndyCar. He cited how the two American motorsports often add a lap at the end of the race to ensure the event is finished under racing circumstances. He said:

“With IndyCar or NASCAR, for example, there is a rule that they even add a lap so that the race can be finished under racing conditions. There were five cars in between and he just sent them away, so that you could drive this last lap. It’s like the referee, he has the right and if he decides like that, then that’s valid.”

Although Marko and Red Bull praised Masi for his controversial decision, many F1 critics and drivers called the decision "strange". Hamilton was heard saying, "This is getting manipulated, man," upon realizing Verstappen would win the championship.

Max Verstappen only Dutchman to win F1 world championship

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix despite leading the race from Turn 1. Verstappen is now the first Dutchman to win an F1 drivers' title, also making him the most successful Dutchman in the sport.

The finale at Yas Marina was broadcast free-of-cost throughout the Netherlands, with fans tuning-in in the millions to witness history being made. Furthermore, the 24-year-old is also the first driver to achieve a record 18 podiums in a single season. In doing so, he surpassed the likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is set to return for Red Bull for the 2022 F1 season, starring alongside Sergio Perez. The team will be hoping to continue their amazing winning form for years to come with Max at the helm of the wheel.

