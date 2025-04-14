Helmut Marko pulls no punches while criticizing Red Bull's disastrous Bahrain GP race weekend

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a scathing review of the disastrous Bahrain GP weekend, which saw the Austrian team execute a mistake-riddled race at Sakhir International Circuit. The Milton-Keynes-based outfit had a difficult weekend in the desert as they struggled with the brakes and the balance of the RB21.

Ad

The problems were too much for star driver Max Verstappen, as he could only manage a P6 finish after finding himself last on the grid at one point due to two slow pit stops.

The former world champions just managed to get a double points haul (10 points) from the Bahrain GP weekend but were far and away from the pace of its rivals over 57 laps. As per Motorsport-Total, Helmut Marko did not mince his words in his criticism of the team's performance and said:

Ad

Trending

"We need to get the car's performance back as quickly as possible, and standards like a pit stop have to work. If the car is not the fastest and then the pit stops don't work either, that's not acceptable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marko further told Sky Sports Germany:

"With such a performance, the championship won't come together. It's a difficult phase, but the technical staff need to sit down and openly address the problems and then try to get out of this slump together. It's not about the race here, but the problems have been there for a long time, and we're just going in circles."

Ad

Red Bull is P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 71 points to his name and sits 22 points behind Mercedes, who are in P2.

Red Bull team boss analyzes the Bahrain GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that nothing went right for the team. Besides struggling with the on-track performance, the team was also not on top of its game operationally.

As per F1.com, the 51-year-old analyzed the race weekend in Bahrain and said:

Ad

"Nothing went our way from the start of the race. We’ve been struggling with two issues this weekend, one a braking issue, and secondly an imbalance issue. When you have these issues tire degradation is also highlighted more.

"On top of that, we’ve had just a horrible day where we had an issue in the pit gantry that caused a problem with the traffic light. The actual pit stops were actually quite good, but the electric issues definitely impacted our race."

Red Bull has failed to solve its problems, which marred its performances in the 2024 season as well. However, they managed to eke out Max Verstappen's fourth world championship due to the points advantage from the start of the year when the RB20 had been the dominant car on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More