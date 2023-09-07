"Helmut Marko has really crossed too many lines" - Sergio Perez's video about his struggles in F1 enrages fans amidst Red Bull chief's comments

Amidst Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's harsh comments towards Sergio Perez's family and his ethnicity, an old clip of the driver speaking about struggling as a Mexican in F1 has resurfaced. All this started with several unacceptable comments from Marko for Checo.

Speaking to Servus TV, the Red Bull advisor criticized Sergio Perez for being too involved in growing his family rather than focusing on racing. Marko said:

"Sergio is already over 30 and is expecting his fourth child. So he also has other interests, so you have to see what happens next.”

This was, of course, way over the line and extremely harsh towards the F1 driver. As the comments from Helmut Marko did the rounds on social media platforms, a clip from Sergio Perez's documentary resurfaced, where he spoke about his struggles as a Mexican in F1 and how he is criticized for focusing more on his family.

Checo spoke in Spanish, which was later translated as:

“Being a Mexican in this sport, without a doubt, it's hard. There's been two races since I was on the podium, and everyone is talking about the big mistake my team has done by hiring me.

“Maybe it's because I have a life apart from the sport and, outside of the sport, I'm not much in the world of Formula 1. I do my job, but when it's over, I go home and I'm with my family. I'm a father.

"I take off my suit, and I keep working, but sometimes I feel like not being so involved in the world of Formula 1, having a life outside of the sport, it bothers some [people].”

Of course, this clip of Sergio Perez enraged F1 fans even more against Marko. They flooded social media platforms and spoke strongly against him.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Helmut Marko has really crossed too many lines, I don’t understand why nobody calls him out for his bs!"

Sergio Perez on his future with Red Bull and the possibility of shifting teams

Sergio Perez finally opened up about the possibility of leaving Red Bull in the future. There have been several rumors surrounding him simply because he has not been performing at the level his teammate Max Verstappen has been in Formula 1.

He explained that he is focused on winning races and constructor championships with Red Bull but will look elsewhere if he does not feel that he is contributing to the team anymore.

"I think that now, with the season we’ve had, it’s important in the next races to be in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if that place in 2024 isn’t here, then we have to look for alternatives. But for now, my main focus is to stay here and win more races. And keep on winning Championships with Red Bull," he told DAZN Espana.

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship with 219 points.