Helmut Marko reveals 37 year old alternative to Sergio Perez that Red Bull passed on as Max Verstappen's teammate

Former Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez signed with the Milton Keynes-based team starting in 2021 and partnered with Max Verstappen. The Mexican played a crucial role in Verstappen's 2021 drivers' title. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently came out and revealed how the team considered Nico Hulkenberg as an alternative to Perez.

Ever since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season, the Milton Keynes-based team had failed to secure a strong driver to partner Verstappen. Both Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon lacked pace in comparison to the Dutchman.

Red Bull had to look outside its pool of drivers as it wanted to sign a strong driver alongside Verstappen. The team went ahead and signed Sergio Perez from Racing Point (now Aston Martin), as the Mexican driver had a phenomenal season in the pink Mercedes.

However, Helmut Marko recently came out and detailed how Red Bull considered Nico Hulkenberg as a possible replacement for Alex Albon and that it was between the German and the Mexican driver for the second seat at the Milton Keynes-based outfit. In the end, it was Sergio Perez’s win at the Sakhir Grand Prix that tipped the balance in the Mexican driver’s favor.

About Nico Hulkenberg being considered to partner Max Verstappen in 2021, Helmut Marko said to Sky Sport Deutschland:

“Maybe it’s a good thing that he didn’t get the seat next to Max anyway. He was in discussions. Then Perez won the race in Bahrain, which was just in the decision-making phase and that tipped the scales.”

Nico Hulkenberg raced for Renault in 2019 before sitting out for three seasons as Racing Point/Aston Martin’s reserve driver, and making a comeback in F1 with Haas in 2023. Now, 37, the German drives for Sauber.

Sergio Perez, on the other hand, had two difficult seasons at Red Bull in 2023 and 2024, which led to the Mexican leaving the team before the start of the 2025 season.

Sergio Perez opens up on his F1 comeback amid Cadillac F1 rumors

Cadillac’s F1 project was approved by the Formula One Management for the 2026 season as the American team is set to make its debut in F1 next season. IndyCar star Colton Herta is rumored to be among the favorites to sign for Cadillac.

However, Sergio Perez is also said to be a strong contender for the second F1 seat. About a possible F1 return, Perez said to Formula 1 in April:

“I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.”

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months,” added Sergio Perez

Current Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas’ name has also popped up as a possibility for the Cadillac F1 seat.

