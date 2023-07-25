Helmut Marko's chilling revelation about Red Bull will leave rivals disappointed

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently made some comments about the team's new upgrade that could send chills down their rivals' spines.

At the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, the reigning world champions brought an upgrade package with several new parts, including a brand new sidepod. Though they were not the strongest in the qualifying session, Max Verstappen dominated the race and won it by around 33 seconds.

Speaking to the German wing of Sky Sports F1, the Red Bull advisor stated that the team did not have the right balance during qualifying, which allowed Lewis Hamilton to steal the pole position from Verstappen. However, they had the exact balance and setup in the race, which helped the Dutchman cruise to victory.

Adding to this, Dr. Marko also added that the team has yet to unleash the full potential of their new upgrade package and said:

“On Saturday, we did not find the right balance during qualifying. [In the race] we did, but we have not yet fully exploited the potential of our upgrade.”

This is quite daunting to hear, as Red Bull, especially in the hands of Max Verstappen, is already so quick that no other driver or team is able to catch them. Unleashing the new upgrade's potential would mean that they would win the championship well before the season by a margin that has never been seen by any dominant team or driver in F1.

Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to follow Red Bull's footsteps in terms of car concept

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton recently explained how, despite having a bigger wing than Red Bull, the latter has more downforce due to its floor.

The seven-time world champion asked his team to head in the same direction as the Austrian-British team in order to catch them and fight for races and championships in the future.

Hamilton told Sky Sports F1:

"We generally have a bigger wing than some of the others, like the Red Bulls for example, but they seem to have more downforce from their floor. We have a lot of work to do. I am like a broken record. I’ve just gotta keep telling the guys, ‘We need to go in that direction.’ I would like to see that either with this year’s car or next year."

Mercedes is currently second in the constructors' championship table with 223 points, while the Milton Keynes-based team is comfortably leading the table with a whopping 452 points.