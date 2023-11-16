Helmut Marko shares his update on the search for the 'next Max Verstappen'

Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has given up looking for the 'next Max Verstappen' while scouting for young drivers.

The Red Bull Academy has produced many successful racing drivers over the years, with the Dutchman being arguably the best talent to come out. Marko, however, is looking for the next big thing for the team already in the junior categories.

Speaking with OE24, Marko conceded that he may never find another Max Verstappen in the future while talking about the new Red Bull junior Oliver Goethe. He said:

“Good name, good guy. A German who lives in London and Monte Carlo, he was fast in the tests, next year he has to prove himself in Formula 3. He has a certain amount of boldness, but I’ve already given up looking for a new Verstappen, he doesn’t exist. I’ll be happy if we find a future GP winner.”

Max Verstappen discusses his quest for success in F1

The Red Bull driver stated that he was never completely satisfied with his performances on the track. He added that if he and the team stopped striving for success, then something would be "wrong".

Speaking on the Talking Bull podcast, Max Verstappen said:

“I mean, I still get upset, even in such a dominant season, when things don’t go well, and it’s the same for GP. We still want to win, we still want to do everything as perfect as we can, even though no one is perfect, but we try to be as close to perfection as possible. That’s why sometimes, of course, we still have our arguments, but it’s all because we are very driven to win...

“When we come out of the weekend, we say how we could have done things better, or quite a bit better. You know, it still upsets us, which I think is good because if you don’t have that drive, then I think something is wrong.”

Perhaps it is this quest for perfection that is keeping Max Verstappen and the Red Bull F1 team hungry for even more success despite having arguably one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the sport.

It will be fascinating to see if the pair can continue getting better heading into the next couple of seasons as they do have a head start on their rivals in terms of the development and evolution of their car.