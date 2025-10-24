Helmut Marko shares his verdict on Arvid Lindblad's FP1 outing in the F1 Mexican GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 24, 2025 22:07 GMT
Helmut Marko reflects on Arvid Lindblad
Helmut Marko reflects on Arvid Lindblad's Mexico GP FP1 outing [Images via Getty]

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko explained that Arvid Lindblad delivered on what he was asked to do during his Mexican Grand Prix FP1 outing. The F2 star impressed Marko by not doing "anything wrong", as this was all that was expected from him in Mexico City.

Arvid Lindblad impressed during the Mexican GP FP1 session as the Red Bull prodigy jumped into Max Verstappen's car on Friday. The British driver was one of nine rookies taking part in the session and was the only one of them to finish in the top 10.

With his P6 finish, Lindblad even finished ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Racing Bull driver Isack Hadjar during the practice session. The teenager was only six-tenths behind leader Charles Leclerc.

After the session on Friday, Red Bull senior advisor and architect of their junior program, Helmut Marko, shared a simple verdict about Lindblad's performance at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

"He was told to not do anything wrong. He delivered!" said Marko.
Arvid Lindblad is highly rated within the Red Bull setup, with the 18-year-old currently competing in the feeder series. He has already been touted as the "next Max Verstappen" by pundits, thanks to his impressive career trajectory.

Lindblad is heavily rumored to be a candidate for the Racing Bulls seat in 2026, with Isack Hadjar expected to join Max Verstappen at the senior team. The futures of both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson remain uncertain, with them potentially fighting for one spot on the grid next season, as Lindblad's teammate at the junior team.

Red Bull is expected to announce the 2026 driver lineup for both of its F1 outfits after the Mexican GP, with only Verstappen and Hadjar considered certainties.

"The pace is there": Laurent Mekies on Arvid Lindblad's Mexican GP FP1 outing

Arvid Lindblad steps into the RB21 during Mexican GP FP1 Source: Getty
Arvid Lindblad steps into the RB21 during Mexican GP FP1 Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies praised Arvid Lindblad's outing during the Mexican GP FP1, saying that the youngster "did a very good job". The Frenchman also claimed that the driver's raw pace cannot be disputed.

Speaking to the media after the first practice session of the race weekend on Friday, Mekies reflected on Lindblad's second outing of the 2025 season.

"We took the decision to leave Arvid on low-ish fuel to not give him the complication of high and low fuel," said Mekies [via Sky Sports F1].
"He did a very good job. It's so difficult to jump in. The pace is there, so not much to argue against that," he added.
Lindblad had previously featured during a practice session at the British Grand Prix in July, driving Yuki Tsunoda's car on that occasion.

Driving Verstappen's car this time around would have potentially come with more pressure, though, as the Austrian team wants no slip-ups at this point in the season, especially with Verstappen now in contention for the drivers' title.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

