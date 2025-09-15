Helmut Marko “very optimistic” for more RB wins after Max Verstappen's Monza triumph

Helmut Marko has an optimistic outlook toward Red Bull victories in 2025 following Max Verstappen's triumph in the Italian Grand Prix. At the Autodromo Nazionale Monza racing circuit, the Dutchman was able to get the better of the McLarens in a dominant fashion.

After the first 16 rounds, the Milton Keynes-based team has only amassed three victories, all because of the efforts of Max Verstappen. In Monza (free-flowing circuit), the RB21 proved itself as a potent machine that allowed Verstappen to take the fight to the likes of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Looking ahead to the upcoming challenges, Helmut Marko has indicated that his team is very much in the fight and can prove a strong threat for victories and podiums for the remainder of 2025. In line with this, the Austrian has added the following via a recent interview with Servus TV:

"For Baku, the fast circuits, I'm very optimistic. I am hopeful for Singapore, the only race we didn't win so far. Normally on slow circuits [we struggle], but I believe now everything is possible in this period. I believe that with the speed we’ve shown, we should hopefully be able to compete on our own merit at almost every circuit. Singapore would be special — it’s the only race we’ve never won."

"But maybe it’ll work out there too. We’re still fine-tuning and refining things. If we can keep improving like this, that would be fantastic. The championship is gone, but a few more wins would be very nice."

With 16 rounds done and dusted in the 2025 Formula 1 season, there are only eight Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Round 17, the Azerbaijan GP, is this week at the Baku City Circuit.

Red Bull boss on Max Verstappen's involvement in the 2026 'project'

While Helmut Marko is eyeing a few more victories in the 2025 season, Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies, recently took the time to talk about Max Verstappen's involvement in the 2026 F1 car development project.

In line with this, Mekies added the following via an interaction with Formula 1:

“He’s not just asking the numbers, he’s testing the car in the simulators, he’s working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars? Where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce?"

Red Bull is developing the 2026 car in a partnership with Ford. The two organisations will provide engines not only to the main Red Bull team but also to the junior outfit Racing Bulls.

Taking into consideration Laurent Mekies' comments regarding Max Verstappen's involvement in the development of the 2026 car, it will be fascinating to see whether Red Bull will be able to fight for the championship next year.

