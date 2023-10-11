“Helmut Marko wants him gone so badly”: Red Bull chief’s latest comments in response to F1 reporter’s Sergio Perez claim causes a stir among fans

In a season of highs and lows, Sergio Perez's fortunes in Formula 1 have taken a dramatic turn. The Mexican driver, once a formidable contender alongside the reigning three-time World Champion, now finds himself struggling to maintain his position on the track.

Consequently, speculation around the Mexican's potential departure from Red Bull has been a persistent theme throughout the season, with many industry insiders weighing in on the matter.

Most recently, Helmut Marko, the head of driver development at Red Bull, responded to comments made by F1 veteran Gerhard Berger. Berger suggested that it might be in Perez's best interest to part ways with the team.

Marko's response, delivered to the Austrian newspaper Oe24, was cryptic:

"You don't want to hear an answer from me on that just before the Mexican Grand Prix."

The statement has left fans and pundits alike speculating about the true intentions of Red Bull's leadership regarding Perez's future with the team. In light of Marko's comments, fans took to social media, weighing in their opinions on the future of Sergio Perez and his Red Bull career.

One fan, alluding to Marko's previous controversial remarks regarding Perez's ethnicity, remarked:

"Helmut Marko wants him gone so badly."

Another fan wrote:

"He's already out the door the way I see it."

Some fans even ventured to interpret Marko's comment as an indication that Perez's fate may be determined following the Mexican Grand Prix.

A user speculated:

"So he basically saying, we gonna kick him out after Mexico race."

Sergio Perez's 2023 season: What went wrong?

The Red Bull driver's season had started with promise, clinching victory in two of the first five races and fiercely challenging his teammate, the then-two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

However, as the season progressed, his momentum began to wane, ultimately resulting in a significant championship gap with six races still on the horizon.

The recent Asian leg of the F1 calendar proved to be yet another challenging spell of the season for Sergio Perez. Over the last three races, he has failed to secure a position higher than eighth, marking a notable departure from his earlier successes.

Additionally, the Mexicans' qualifying performances have been lackluster throughout the season. With the F1 season heading towards its conclusion, the future for Sergio Perez remains uncertain. It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be able to defend his Red Bull seat post-the Mexican GP.