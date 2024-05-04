“Her purpose is to bring love to everyone that she meets, which she does”: Lewis Hamilton on former ally Angela Cullen’s IndyCar stint

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has reviewed his former physiotherapist Angela Cullen's time in IndyCar, calling her a "healer."

Cullen worked alongside Hamilton for close to seven years. She had been with the team since 2016, and the two were regularly seen together at the Paddock.

However, Cullen moved away from the team in 2023 and stopped working with Hamilton. She moved to IndyCar and now works with Marcus Armstrong.

Speaking to the media in Miami, Lewis Hamilton called Angela Cullen a "healer" and added that she became a "passionate racing fan" during her time with Mercedes. He said:

"I think she’s a healer. She’s a positive person. Her purpose is to bring love to everyone that she meets, which she does."

"I think she’s really enjoying [working in IndyCar] a different environment, but still racing. And I think from her time here, she became such a passionate racing fan. And yeah, she’s definitely very, very happy right now."

Angela Cullen's resignation from Mercedes came as a surprise to many in 2023. Various speculations clouded social media, but Lewis Hamilton later revealed the actual reason behind her decision to leave the team.

Lewis Hamilton believes Angela Cullen moved away from Mercedes because of "challenging role" with the team

Last year, Lewis Hamilton said Angela Cullen left Mercedes because of the challenges that a role like hers brought. Working in Formula 1 can be difficult for anyone, given the change in race locations every second week. Staying away from the family for weeks is a part of the job, but it was reportedly one of the reasons Cullen quit.

The seven-time F1 world champion said while talking to Sky Sports F1:

"It’s an incredibly challenging role I think for for anyone in those positions. It is a lot of travelling and a lot of time away from your family and you grow incredibly close together. If you’re at dinner, during your weekends and while you’re travelling, it’s usually you, your trainer or physio, your family or whatever it may be, it’s incredibly intimate in that sense. And you become great friends."

"Angela is living her life right now. She’s got so many great ideas of things she wants to do."

Angela Cullen now works with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong, who drives the #11 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.