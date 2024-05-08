“Here come the waterworks”: Fans swept up by Lewis Hamilton’s heart-melting gesture in Miami

F1 fans recently reacted to Lewis Hamilton hugging two track marshalls after the driver parade at the 2024 F1 Miami GP. The seven-time world champion has millions of fans all over the globe, who cheer for him during F1 races.

This was no different when he arrived in Miami. Right after the driver parade before the Miami GP, all drivers were getting off the bus and returning to the paddock.

On the opposite side of the pitlane, two flag marshals held signs for Hamilton, cheering for him. As soon as Lewis Hamilton saw the marshals, he rushed towards them and hugged them both individually.

Of course, the marshals were on cloud 9 after being embraced by their favorite F1 driver. The entire interaction was recorded on a TikTok clip and later reposted on X (formerly Twitter).

F1 fans swooned over the adorable and emotional interaction between Lewis Hamilton and the flag marshals. Some followers wrote how they welled up after watching the clip, while others cherished the marshal's reaction after she hugged the Mercedes star.

"OMG here come the waterworks!!!!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"Her reaction is everything," another added.

Fans also talked about how they wished they were in her place and receive a hug from Hamilton himself. They also praised Hamilton for recognizing fans and reciprocating their love.

"Omg I wish I was in her place !!!!! I would take the hug & cry afterwards too. Lewis is on another level!" a follower stated.

"Well done @LewisHamilton, well done sir," hailed a fan.

Lewis Hamilton wrote an emotional letter to the fans after a poor sprint qualifying session at Miami

Lewis Hamilton penned an emotional message for his fans after he could not clock a decent lap time at the 2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying.

Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, were knocked out of the SQ2 session. While the seven-time world champion tried to stay out of the elimination zone with a final push lap, he clipped the wall on turn 16, ruining his lap. He started the sprint race from P12, while Russell secured P11.

After the sprint qualifying, Lewis Hamilton posted a message on his official Instagram story. He stated that he and the team were trying their best and assured his fans that they would keep pushing forward.

"Not the best today. All I can say is please know that we are working as hard as we can, we are giving it everything and we won't give up. We will get past this," Hamilton wrote.

Screenshot of Lewis Hamilton's official Instagram story after the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying (May 3)

In the Miami GP that was held on Sunday (May 5), Hamilton started from P8 and ended the race in P6.