Create
Notifications

Here's 'the only thing that's really changed' about Max Verstappen since his F1 entry, according to Red Bull boss

Verstappen has not changed much since he joined Red Bull
Verstappen has not changed much since he joined Red Bull
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Modified Aug 07, 2022 10:47 PM IST

According to Christian Horner, the only thing that's changed since Max Verstappen joined the team is his experience and maturity. Max Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull in the middle of the 2016 F1 season and won his very first race with the team. Since then, the Red Bull driver has been part of the team and has grown through leaps and bounds.

All of this culminated in a title triumph last season in Abu Dhabi and even this season, it appears as though Max Verstappen is the favorite for the title as he enjoys an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc heading into the summer break.

What is going on in the garage? 😄 ReDubbed with @Mobil1 is back 💬 https://t.co/QPqL5on7sT

In an interview with formula.hu, Christian Horner talked about how much Max Verstappen has changed since he joined the team. He said:

“Max, from the very first time he drove the car, [had] incredible natural speed, great car control, huge self-confidence, and thats not changed at all. All that’s changed is his experience, and obviously maturity. He joined us as a teenager and now hes 24 years of age, so thats the only thing thats really changed.’’

Reflecting on the first half of the season, Horner talked about how positive it has been for the team and now all that mattered was how the team fared in the second half of the season. He said:

“Its been a really positive first half of the year – eight victories, two Sprint race victories, leading both championships. But of course, it means very little. Its where you are at the end of the season that really counts. So whilst its been a very encouraging first half of the year, its now all about what we do in the second half of the season.’’

The racing between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen has been fantastic, says Horner

Missing racing already? Us too, #Tifosi To try and make up for that, here’s 60s of pure racing between @Charles_Leclerc and Max ⚔️#essereFerrari 🔴 #BahrainGP https://t.co/g1xQMifvFk

Christian Horner was questioned about his take on battling Ferrari this season, to which the Red Bull boss admitted that it was very gratifying to race against a team like Ferrari. He also mentioned how it had been amazing to see talents like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle it out against each other at the front.

He said:

Also Read Story Continues below
“I think Ferrari is an iconic brand. Its all about whats happening on track, and its very gratifying racing Ferrari. The racing between Charles [Leclerc] and Max has been fantastic this year, and hopefully that will continue.’’

The Red Bull squad is the favorite to clinch both titles this season and it is surely just a reward for the kind of results that the team is pulling off every weekend.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...