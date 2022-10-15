Here's how Aston Martin can avoid having 'problems' with Fernando Alonso, according to former F1 driver

Fernando Alonso's former teammate Pedro de la Rosa has suggested ways that Aston Martin can avoid problems with the Spaniard. The two have previously partnered with each other at McLaren and Ferrari and will now meet again at Aston Martin.

Speaking to RacingNews365.com, de la Rosa, who has known Fernando Alonso for a long time, advised Aston Martin:

"What he tells you is what he feels about the car, about the team, and how to be competitive. As long as you always tell him exactly what's going on, and what the truth is, you will never have a problem with him. But the moment you try to hide information or he feels that you are trying to keep some information aside, you will have problems. "

The former F1 driver was full of praise for his past teammate. Claiming that Alonso is 'unique', he even said:

"I've always said that Fernando is one of the best drivers in the history of F1, and when I said this a few years ago, everyone thought I was crazy! But I'm still crazy because I think he's unique, and he's fully motivated: which is also a very, very, very important detail in the life of a F1 driver, especially when you get to 40 years old."

Notably, de la Rosa has joined the Silverstone-based team to oversee its driver development program. He will also be fulfilling some marketing and media duties, and will most probably be spotted working with the Spaniard once again.

Ahead of Fernando Alonso's joining, Sebastian Vettel hints at Aston Martin title doubts

Sebastian Vettel has indirectly warned the 2023 Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso regarding the regulation issues that the team might continue to face. The British team has suffered in terms of car pace this year and was largely inconsistent with performances.

Vettel further explained why the outfit struggled even more than they should have and how this could continue in 2023:

"The people are in place, the new factory is being built, so it's all coming together – but it will take time. There was a huge chance with the regulation changes this year, but we fell into the same trap as many others did. Some teams maybe got a little lucky, designing a car around a ride height that would work."

He added:

"Now we have these regulations until 2026, so the teams that had a good start will have a headstart over the teams that had a bad start. And the budget cap means you can't just throw money and resources at the problem to catch up."

Fernando Alonso will replace the retiring Vettel next season after he made a shock exit from French team Alpine. The driver has given some exciting drives this year and will look forward to a competitive car.

