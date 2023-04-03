Here's how Fernando Alonso's podiums are getting more ridiculous every race 

F1 journalist Scott Mitchell-Malm mentioned that Fernando Alonso's last two podiums have become more and more 'ridiculous'.

It has been an excellent start to the season for the Aston Martin driver as he has secured three back-to-back podiums in the first three races of the 2023 season.

In Bahrain, he fought his way from P6 on the opening lap to finish on the podium. While in Jeddah and Melbourne, he has been on the podium in an interesting fashion, involving penalties and restarts.

While appearing on The Race podcast, Mitchell-Malm said:

"I'm looking forward to seeing, I tweeted after the race, how Alonso manufactures his 'ridiculous' podium finish next time because they are getting more ridiculous as in Jeddah, he had one then lost it, and then got it back. Here, he had one, got punted into a spin that dropped him to 11th, and then managed to finish third. What the hell he's gonna do in Baku."

"We had a rollercoaster of emotions today" - Fernando Alonso

While analyzing his Australian GP podium, Fernando Alonso revealed that it was a 'rollercoaster' of a race for him which saw him finish P3 because of a count back after the final red flag.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"We had a rollercoaster of emotions today. Many things going on at the beginning, but then also at the end. The last half an hour was difficult to understand what was going on. But the race itself, it was good for us in terms of pace. I think Mercedes was very fast, and Lewis did an incredible job today… I tried to force a mistake from Lewis all race long, [I] tried to get close but he drove fantastically well, as the champion he is, and no mistakes."

"I only remember one lock-up at Turn 13 in 58 laps, so it was not possible today to put pressure, but yeah we take P3. I mean the first red flag did help us because George and Carlos came in so we took those places for free, and the second red flag probably didn’t help us, obviously with the incident there. We got lucky again and we had another to just see the chequered flag in P3. As I said, P3, P4 for the team is just an amazing Sunday."

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso can make it four podium finishes in a row for the first time in a decade in Baku next time out.

