"Our ultimate role model"- Here's how Lewis Hamilton 'strengthened' two black kids during his 2022 F1 break

Lewis Hamilton once again made headlines during his trip to Africa as the Mercedes driver took time out to meet two of his fans. As posted by one of Hamilton's fans on Twitter, the seven-time champion met two brothers to talk and converse with them about education and life.

In a tweet posted by Gilles Wijntuin, he said:

"Thank you @LewisHamilton for taking your time, during your well-deserved vacation, to converse with me and my brother about education, background and the way you strengthen us two black kids through your own similar experiences and being our ultimate role model. Forever thankful."

Gilles Wijntuin @gilleswijntuin Thank you @LewisHamilton for taking your time, during your well-deserved vacation, to converse with me and my brother about education, background and the way you strengthen us two black kids through your own similar experiences and being our ultimate role model. Forever thankful. Thank you @LewisHamilton for taking your time, during your well-deserved vacation, to converse with me and my brother about education, background and the way you strengthen us two black kids through your own similar experiences and being our ultimate role model. Forever thankful. https://t.co/aNSBnoPZpb

The Mercedes driver has been having a great time during his summer break, exploring Africa. The driver has posted some spectacular pictures of the places he's been to. In one of his posts, Lewis Hamilton shared a short video from Rwanda and said:

"How does one describe such an experience that leaves you so speechless? My second stop was Rwanda. We were welcomed with smiles and music from the beautiful Rwandan people. This trip really showed me how diverse and rich in culture it is here. We hiked up through beautiful green fields where children would sing to us and up a volcano where we found Gorillas."

Lewis Hamilton's visit to the Reteti Animal Sanctuary

Earlier in his travels, Lewis Hamilton had visited the Reteti Animal Sanctuary in Kenya and shared pictures while mingling with the animals from that region. In his post on Instagram, Hamilton wrote:

"Thank you to the wonderful people at the Reteti Animal Sanctuary for not only hosting us, but more importantly, dedicating their time to rescue, research and conservation. They're the first indigenous, community owned and run sanctuary in Africa and the work they do for these animals should be an inspiration to us all."

The Mercedes driver definitely knows how to keep his fans engaged on social media with his amazing experiences from abroad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12