"I'm not really the best sleeper"- Here's what puts Lewis Hamilton to sleep at night

Lewis Hamilton claims reading at night helps him sleep. The world champion also claims to use blue-light filters on his electronic devices at 6 pm to help him fall asleep faster at night.

It is no surprise that seven-time world champion Hamilton recognizes the value of sleep in his hectic life. F1 drivers put their bodies under tremendous stress, making rest all the more critical. The driver has claimed that he is not a good sleeper and that he moves around a lot in his sleep, an aspect of his life that is trying to work on.

Hamilton revealed all about his habits in an interview with GQ Magazine UK, saying:

“I’m not really the best sleeper, I move around a lot in my sleep so that’s something I’m still consciously trying to work on. I use blue blockers from 6 pm onwards to make sure that I’m off my phone because we all are always on our phones late. Reading puts me to sleep actually [laughs] after a couple of pages at night time. I generally have a lot of energy though so I don’t really need a huge amount of sleep.”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his poor first half of 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the first half of his 2022 F1 season was a bit disappointing. He, however, added that it is this adversity that leads to growth and improvement.

Speaking to former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen in an interview for Viaplay, Hamilton said:

“I think it’s definitely not been perfect. I’ve definitely not been perfect in the background. I definitely would say it’s been a struggle, particularly off the end of last year, so it’s been a real kind of odd kind of growth process. I’ve tried a lot of things with the car and experiments, and it’s often caught us out. I’ve struggled with feeling comfortable in the car this year.”

The Mercedes driver concluded, saying:

“I think for anybody, it’s a good experience to have. The adversity only makes you stronger. It’s the failures, I think, that truly make us strong.”

Lewis Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings but is rapidly catching his competitors, thanks to a streak of podiums in recent races. With nine races left, there is still time for the world champion to get his first win in 2022.

