Here's why Sebastian Vettel's last 2 years at Aston Martin have been 'very challenging'

Sebastian Vettel recently revealed that his past two years with Aston Martin have been very challenging. For the first time in his career, the driver was fighting for point finishes with the British team rather than wins.

Sebastian Vettel described his journey while struggling at the back of the grid. On Aston Martin's official website, he explained his new perspective on backmarkers as:

“These two years have been very challenging because I wasn’t familiar with running at the back of the field. It has been a new experience, tough at times, and I realised a lot. You only see what’s happening around you. If you’re at the front, you only see what’s at the front."

He further added:

"If you’re at the back, you only see what’s at the back – but you’re always looking to the front because you want to be there. But when you’re at the front, you don’t look at the back because it doesn’t impact you and you don’t appreciate just how much work the teams at the back are also putting in. Just because you’re not scoring big results, it doesn’t mean you’re not working as hard."

Sebastian Vettel joined the Silverstone-based team in 2020 after a six-year stint with Ferrari. Prior to joining the Scuderia, the German driver was a member of another well-known team, Red Bull. He even became a four-time world champion during this period of his career.

However, the driver has only scored one podium with Aston Martin so far and has struggled often to even finish in points in 2022. Sadly, the former world champion even announced his retirement this season.

Sebastian Vettel raises doubts over Aston Martin title chances in coming years

Sebastian Vettel currently only stands P11 with Aston Martin. The team has been working tirelessly all year to create a competitive car. Furthermore, the outfit's results have not been consistent, despite some success.

Vettel spoke realistically while talking to the team's official website. The driver warned:

"The people are in place, the new factory is being built, so it's all coming together – but it will take time. There was a huge chance with the regulation changes this year, but we fell into the same trap as many others did. Some teams maybe got a little lucky, designing a car around a ride height that would work. "

He continued:

Now we have these regulations until 2026, so the teams that had a good start will have a headstart over the teams that had a bad start. And the budget cap means you can't just throw money and resources at the problem to catch up."

Aston Martin is definitely one of the teams to have struggled heavily with the new regulations. While they have looked for several solutions, nothing seems to have worked in their favor permanently. Arguably, it will be a tough task for the team to go on a titular charge anytime soon.

