“Hey big daddy”: Yuki Tsunoda sends heartwarming message to new dad Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda sent a heartwarming message to new dad, Max Verstappen. Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, announced the arrival of their daughter, Lily, sharing heartwarming photos of her on social media.

The four-time world champion Verstappen flew back from Miami to be present for the birth of his daughter. The couple welcomed the baby girl on Friday.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," Verstappen captioned the pictures

Messages poured from around the F1 community congratulating the new parents. Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, also congratulated the couple through a video.

"Hey, big daddy! Huge congratulations. Wishing you and Kelly all the best, and can't wait to see your baby!" Yuki Tsunoda said while congratulating the couple

The couple announced the pregnancy in December last year, sharing a picture on social media. Piquet also has a daughter from her previous relationship. The couple started dating in 2020 and made their relationship official in 2021. Kelly Piquet is the daughter of the three-time F1 champion, Nelson Piquet.

The four-time world champion flew back to Miami and will take part in the Miami Grand Prix over the sprint weekend and continue with the race schedule. The sprint qualifying is scheduled for Friday, and the sprint race is scheduled for Saturday. Max has one victory in the first five races of this season. The driver is currently ranked third in the Drivers' championship with 87 points.

Max Verstappen in his first interview after the birth of his baby daughter

Max Verstappen has become the second driver on the current grid, after Nico Hulkenberg, to become a father. The Red Bull driver missed the first media day for the Miami Grand Prix due to the birth of his daughter. The driver decided to spend the initial days with his partner, Kelly Piquet, and his newborn Daughter, Lily.

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born. And, yeah, it's been great. You'd never really, I guess, know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable, and it's, for sure, very special," Max Verstappen told ESPN.

Verstappen is not new to fatherhood, having been a father to his girlfriend's daughter, Penelope (with driver Daniil Kvyat), since she was one year old.

"The thing is that I'm kind of like a bonus dad already, of course, with my girlfriend already having one daughter. So, I saw her grow up since she was one year old, and for sure that helps a lot already, to prepare for your own child," added Max Verstappen

Verstappen would go into the Miami Grand Prix with profound excitement and happiness in his mind after his daughter's birth, The defending champion would love to embrace this new chapter in his life.

