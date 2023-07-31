"His accent makes it even funnier": Hilarious moment between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Christian Horner leaves fans in splits

F1 fans were left amused at Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's accent as he had a fun banter with his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner at the end of the 2023 Belgian GP.

The Austrian was giving one of his post-race interviews about the performance of the team in the main race at the Spa-Francorchamps track on Sunday, where Lewis Hamilton finished P4 and George Russell ended P6. Although Wolff was not entirely satisfied with their pace in the race, he shared a funny moment with Horner.

The Red Bull team boss, while walking in the paddock, pinched the backside of Wolff, which created a funny situation. In response, the Austrian replied:

"That's harassment,"

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions to the comical moment. One claimed that the Mercedes boss's accent made the response even funnier:

"His accent makes it even funnier."

Here are some more reactions:

iqa @i0090s @_itsnotlily ‘thats HAAARAAASSment’ IM CRYINGGGG THE WAY HE SAID IT

lynne ♡ | DM limit @lynne_adler @_itsnotlily pls why do they act like an old married couple

Amelie G 💚🤍❤️ @op__f1 @_itsnotlily Everyone’s in a good mood when school’s out for the summer!

Mercedes team boss reflects on Belgian GP performance

Toto Wolff said that Mercedes struggled with the car, as they were not as competitive as they had hoped to heading into the main race.

Speaking with F1.com, the Mercedes team boss said:

"We struggled with the car at points today and experienced some bouncing. That was the main limiting factor this weekend, so we’ve got some work to do to understand that more. We’ve got the shutdown coming up, but we will get our heads down this week, review the dat and see what we can do to make progress.

"Going into the summer break, I feel that we are on the right trajectory overall. There is so much hard work going on across the team to upgrade the car and help us to make those important steps forward. I believe we are making progress, and the direction we are going in is the right one. We will go away, recharge over the summer break and come back refreshed and re-energized."

Meanwhile, Christian Horner speaking to Sky Sports, said that Red Bull will switch their focus to next season:

"I think there are circuit-specific bits and pieces because we race at Monza, and other circuits like Singapore, they're all circuit specific.

"With the limitation of the wind tunnel time that we have, we have to make our choices and so of course we're having to put a lot of focus into next year now to make sure that we don't fall behind.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes can close the gap to Red Bull by the end of the 2023 season.