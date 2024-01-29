"His career’s probably gone": Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda fighting for their careers in 2024 according to Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are fighting for their careers as teammates in 2024. The situation at Red Bull is very peculiar as the brand is trying to find the ideal teammate for Max Verstappen on the senior team.

At the same time, there have been question marks over how VCARB (formerly known as AlphaTauri) will have its driver lineup structured. The team has Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda doing the job for the season.

The Australian was brought in to evaluate if he could be looked at as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez. His hand injury in the Netherlands put a wrench in that plan. The 2024 F1 season is now almost looked at as a showdown between Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo as the two try to secure a seat as Sergio Perez's replacement.

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels that if either of the two are unable to do a good enough job, they could be looking at the end of their career. In a guest appearance on the Cameron F1 podcast, Windsor said:

“I’m interested in the Daniel Riccardo-Yuki Tsonoda square-off. This is effectively, if Yuki doesn’t blow Daniel away, I’d say his career’s probably gone, and equally if Daniel doesn’t blow Yuki away, his career’s probably gone. So there’s a lot riding on those two.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda expected to have a strong car under them

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are expected to have a much better car underneath them this time around because there would be a much closer collaboration between the senior team in Red Bull and VCARB (formerly known as AlphaTauri). Peter Windsor echoed these sentiments as he said:

“I think that car will probably be quite good. Not because Christian Horner is playing a larger role with what’s it called? Visa Cash App whatever. He’s bridging towards that other team a little bit."

He added:

“But because there’s some good people at AlphaTauri, if we can still call them that, and there’s a lot of technology there that they should be getting. So you know, I can’t imagine that car’s going to be slow so that’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing that squaring off between the two drivers there.”

Daniel Ricciardo is in pole position when it comes to securing a seat at Red Bull by replacing Sergio Perez. Having said that, if the 2024 F1 season does not show enough evidence of performance from the Australian then the situation could get worse for him.