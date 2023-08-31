"His driving style is crash and inshallah"- Fans unimpressed with Sergio Perez's claims about Red Bull's car development strategy

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently explained how the development of the RB19 has not been suiting his driving style. Hence, he has been struggling in the past few races and is unable to qualify and win races.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Checo stated that he needs to think carefully every time he drives the RB19 and work harder with it, simply because it does not suit his style.

Sergio Perez also reminisced about his championship contention and how quickly he lost the connection with the car as the season went on. He said (via Formula1.com):

“The last few races, I’ve been like a step or two behind and always thinking consciously [about] how I have to drive the car. Sometimes, with how the car has been developed, it doesn’t really suit me as much. So I have to work harder for it.”

He continued:

“It was different this time, obviously [in 2023], because we started the year so high. So you’re thinking you are a championship contender; you’ve won two races. Then, all of a sudden, you feel like, ‘Ah, this weekend doesn’t feel like it did before’. So you’re losing confidence because you’re not fully confident with the car.”

These comments from Perez quickly went viral on social media platforms. Most F1 fans were somewhat unimpressed by what he said and criticized him for making excuses for his poor performances this season.

They also stated that there is a chance that he could be removed from the Red Bull seat if he continues to make these comments and does not perform on track.

Here are some of the reactions:

"His driving style is crash and inshallah"

"This guy has 0 adaptability"

Red bull team boss confirms Sergio Perez for 2024 F1 season

Despite Sergio Perez's mid-season struggles in 2023, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner assured everyone that the Mexican will remain on his team for 2024.

Horner praised Checo and stated how he is the only driver who is able to stay second in the world championship and is the closest to Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“Checo’s situation for next year is clear. He’s a Red Bull Racing driver. We have an agreement with him. Irrelevant of agreements, we’re pleased with the job that he’s doing. You saw his drive today, he was unlucky with the pit lane speed limiter [which cost Perez a five-second penalty that dropped him off the podium to fourth].”

“He’s second in the World Championship, he’s the only driver rather than Max to have won grands prix this year. It’s easy to beat up on him when the barometer is so high on the other side, but he will be our driver in 2024.”

Sergio Perez is currently second with 201 points, while Verstappen is comfortably leading the championship with 339 points.