"His insight and experience will be a valued asset" - F1 governing body announces new director of communications and public affairs

The FIA, F1's governing body, has a new addition in its ranks, announcing Luke Skipper as its director of communications and public affairs. The role has been newly created.

Luke Skipper, born in Canada will join the F1 governing body on October 7 this year. He's a senior communications and public affairs practitioner and brings 17 years of experience to FIA's growing international team.

Skipper has had experience of working in quite a few high profile roles. He has worked as a director of public affairs for global communications leader Weber Shandwick, where he developed a large portfolio of major international clients.

He has also served as the Scottish National Party’s chief of staff at the UK Parliament. He was considered to have played a pivotal role in helping the party achieve its biggest ever election result. Before that, he also worked in the European and Scottish parliaments.

FormulaNerds 🤓🏁 @Formula_Nerds



#FIA #F1



fia.com/news/fia-annou… LATEST: The FIA has appointed Luke Skipper to the newly created role of director of communications and public affairs. LATEST: The FIA has appointed Luke Skipper to the newly created role of director of communications and public affairs.#FIA #F1 fia.com/news/fia-annou…

Skipper will take over a new role in the FIA, where he will be tasked with delivering a new, proactive communications and public affairs strategy. According to the statement by the F1's governing body:

"Luke will work closely with the Federation’s leadership to ensure the FIA is the global voice of mobility and motor sport. He will lead an expanding team to drive inclusive growth through social media and digital engagement, as well as enhancing the FIA’s lobbying capability."

Commenting on the new development, F1 governing body president Mohammad Ben Sulayen termed Skipper's appointment a 'pivotal moment' for the FIA.

He hopes Skipper will help in delivering on 'growth' and 'reform' - two key areas of FIA's manifesto. Sulayem said:

“This is a pivotal moment for the FIA as we bring our public affairs and communications functions together. Luke will be joining our team in this newly created role where he will help deliver our ambitious manifesto of growth and reform. His insight and experience will be a valued asset to our members and the Federation.”

"I am thrilled to be joining the FIA at such an exciting time for motor sport and mobility" - Luke Skipper on joining F1

FIA @fia FIA



Find out more about the lucky winners fia.com/news/2022-fia-…



#womeninmotorsport #FDA #IronDames FIA #GirlsonTrack #RisingStars : four junior and four senior drivers on the road to the @insideFDA final in Maranello, next NovemberFind out more about the lucky winners 🌟 FIA #GirlsonTrack #RisingStars: four junior and four senior drivers on the road to the @insideFDA final in Maranello, next November Find out more about the lucky winners 👉 fia.com/news/2022-fia-…#womeninmotorsport #FDA #IronDames https://t.co/qalZS5subr

Luke Skipper shared the enthusiasm of the F1 governing body president, saying:

“I am thrilled to be joining the FIA at such an exciting time for motor sport and mobility. I am looking forward to working with the president, clubs, and all stakeholders to deliver a communications and public affairs strategy that drives the federation forward in an inclusive and sustainable way."

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Skipper's appointment will have on the sport in general.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav