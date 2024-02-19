"His pull is like no other in the world": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's appearance at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party

F1 fans were left impressed with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's latest head-turning outfit at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party.

The seven-time world champion is a popular figure in the world of fashion and entertainment and has many friends in that industry. He is often spotted at some of the most coveted fashion events across the globe and is one of the few athletes to have collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger.

The Briton was recently spotted getting clicked at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party wearing an all-black Valentino 2024 collection. He was seen posing alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and model Cara Delevingne.

"His pull is like no other in the world."

Former F1 driver terms Lewis Hamilton's 2024 season as a Mercedes "farewell tour"

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle stated that he was confident that Lewis Hamilton would be treated fairly in his final year at Mercedes and that he would give his all until his last laps for them.

While appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, Brundle said:

"I have no doubt he will give it absolutely everything until the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi for Mercedes-Benz, to be wearing those overalls holding that steering wheel, representing 1,500 people."

"If everybody's smart, and I think they are all very smart people, they've had such a wonderful relationship together, Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz, Toto and the team. I think they'll see it as a farewell tour. That's how I think they should and will treat it. And then wishing farewell and hope that he loses in a Ferrari."

He also spoke about the importance of Mercedes favoring George Russell over Lewis Hamilton this year, adding:

"I think you've got this transition point where Lewis will stop being invited to meetings, and will not understand what's going on with the development of the car and in the simulator," added Brundle. "The team consciously and subconsciously, will favour George [Russell]. They've got to."

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes would hope to have a harmonious and dignified end to their legendary partnership in the sport at the end of 2024.