"History is not written by cowards": Franco Colapinto on defying Alpine team orders

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 24, 2025 12:11 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews - Source: Getty
Franco Colapinto ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Franco Colapinto claimed that "History is not written by cowards," as he discussed defying Alpine team orders at the United States Grand Prix. Speaking ahead of the Mexico City GP, the Argentine driver also downplayed comparisons with F1 legend Carlos Reutemann, who infamously won the 1981 Brazilian GP by disobeying team orders.

Colapinto got into some trouble with the Alpine F1 team after the 22-year-old defied team orders at the United States GP and overtook teammate Pierre Gasly, even after explicitly being told to hold position. That battle for P18 has caused a stir within the French team.

During his interactions with the media on Thursday, ahead of the Mexican GP, a reporter compared Colapinto's situation at the US GP with that of Carlos Reutemann, when he disobeyed team orders at the 1981 Brazilian GP. The Argentine went on to win the race at Jacarepagua, even though the Williams team had asked him to give the position to teammate Alan Jones.

When asked if he thought the comparison was fair, Colapinto replied, saying:

"No, I see Lole [Reutemann] as a great idol. The truth is that I don't compare myself to him. Obviously they are different situations but well, the reality is that history is not written by cowards.
"And though that is to say, in the end, I am happy to be in F1 and putting everything into it, to put my best into it."
Franco Colapinto is fighting for survival in F1 with his future at Alpine uncertain. The driver could well be replaced by Paul Aron for 2026, with these two drivers being the only ones in contention for the seat alongside Pierre Gasly next season.

While his improved performances over the last few races have kept him in contention, disobeying the team's orders in Austin would surely not have impressed the Enstone-based outfit.

Franco Colapinto reflects on lack of clarity over his F1 future

Franco Colapinto ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Franco Colapinto has also claimed that a lack of clarity over his F1 future could potentially have aggravated him during the moment with Pierre Gasly at COTA. The driver admitted that he should have obeyed team orders but was simply looking to "compete."

Speaking to the media in Mexico, Colapinto claimed that he might have reacted to team orders differently if his future at Alpine was more secure.

“I don’t know what my decision would have been or how I would have reacted if I had already had a contract for three or four years or at least the next one," said Colapinto, via Motorsportweek.
“[But] I fully agree that instructions should always be obeyed. The situations are tricky and I think as a driver it was natural for me at the moment to compete," he added.

Colapinto also explained that he and Gasly were close to each other on the track a lot of times. He also added that Alpine has fallen too far behind the rest of the competition in 2025, as they try to claw back some of the ground lost in the final stretch of the season.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
