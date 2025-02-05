"Holy shit I did NOT expect that kind of question": Fans react to Christian Horner being left speechless when questioned about Toto Wolff's looks

Drivers and team principals are often questioned about their preferences on the F1 grid, and Christian Horner was caught up with such questions recently. He was asked about Toto Wolff's attractiveness by Bxllajames on Instagram, and fans were all for it.

Horner and Wolff have had an interesting relationship. The pair's friendship has soured whenever their drivers have been in a championship fight. Moreover, the peak of their rivalry came when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were battling it out.

On the other hand, this relationship improved over the 2023 season, when the duo clicked pictures together on securing 1-2 in the Constructors' championship for their respective teams.

Subsequently, when the Brit was asked about how team principals' looks have been affecting the F1 fandom, Horner was left speechless and scrambling for words:

"I'm not sure, look I'm not a member of the Toto Wolf fan club," Horner said.

The 51-year-old was then asked about who he would pick among all the drivers and said:

"Well look my daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc, but they have all got charm."

However, fans joined in on the banter and said:

"I love you holy shit I did NOT expect that kind of question."

Another fan wrote:

"Had him on his heels with that one."

On the other hand, fans pointed out Horner's nervousness when Bella James mentioned Toto Wolff:

"You had him stuttering with Toto haha."

One fan took a dig at Horner mispronouncing Wolff's name in a hurry:

"Toto Woof fan club."

While other fans commended Christian Horner's daughter's choice:

"I saw life flash from Christian, also his daughter has great taste."

Christian Horner and Red Bull senior figures had to take the harsh call of sacking Sergio Perez despite giving him a contract extension around the Monaco Grand Prix last year.

Christian Horner revealed how Sergio Perez's lack of results cost the team the Constructors' championship

Christian Horner and Sergio Perez at the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen won the 2024 Drivers' championship with a massive 437 points tally. On the other hand, Sergio Perez scored a measly 152 points and finished eighth.

This disparity eventually became the breaking point for the Austrian squad as they finished third in the Constructors' standings. Reflecting on the "expensive" deficit, Horner said (via Planet F1):

"Third in the Constructors’ Championship and, when you look at the deficit from the second car, obviously it’s just been too broad, especially from that point in the year. That was something that we tried to understand and we were working very hard with Sergio to try and assist some of the issues he had. But it was very expensive in terms of points lost in the Constructors’ Championship."

Horner & Co. would now be focused on getting the Constructors' title back this year with Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson heading the team.

