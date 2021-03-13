Honda engine showing top speed gains

Honda is on its way out of Formula 1 as an engine supplier. They hope to go out with a bang this year. The Japanese manufacturer's engine has been called a "piece of art" by Helmut Marko.

From dawn 'til dusk... and a sandstorm 😅 Wrapping up the opening day of #F1Testing 🇧🇭 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 12, 2021

According to the Alpha Tauri rookie, Yuki Tsunoda, the Honda engine is showing considerable gains as compared to its previous iterations. When questioned about the performance of the Honda Engine the young Japanese said:

"I think Honda made quite a good step compared to previous engines from previous years, especially the performance side for the qualifying lap. I feel gains, especially in the top speed so that’s positive.”

Although there were some teething issues faced by the Japanese driver.

"But also on the other side, there are problems with the off-throttle shifting and also a bit of issue with consistency.

However, the overall feedback for the engine was positive.

“But definitely gave us gains for the power so for Honda a really good, positive day.”

Honda's ambitions to win the title in 2021

Koji Watanabe, chief officer for brand and communications operations at Honda, expressed the manufacturer's ambition to win the title with Red Bull before drawing the curtain on their stint in Formula 1. He also expressed frustration at Honda's inability to challenge for the title in 2020.

Advertisement

"It was frustrating that we were not able to match the top team," Watanabe said.

“This is our last year in F1 and our goal is to win the championship. To do that, we have to be competitive right from the very first race and we hope to do a high mileage over this test, making progress with both teams.

"As this will be Honda’s last year in Formula 1, all our staff at Sakura and Milton Keynes were very motivated over the winter, determined to do well and be even more competitive, as is everyone at Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda." 🗣️#PoweredByHonda — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) March 12, 2021

When speaking about the young Japanese rookie, Watanabe said:

"While we have great respect for all four of our drivers, we are particularly pleased to welcome Yuki Tsunoda at Scuderia AlphaTauri, who came through the Honda driver development program."

“He is a rookie, but he proved his talent and speed in last year’s Formula 2 championship.

“We will give him all the support we can to help him achieve his goals in F1."

If Honda can provide a competitive engine to Red Bull, Formula 1 fans could see an explosive season between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.