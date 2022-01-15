"A company decision" - Honda left F1 too early, according to motorsports boss

Honda left F1 'too early', feels Masashi Yamamoto, the Japanese engine-maker's motorsport boss. He, however, understands it was a 'company decision' and has to 'accept that'.

During an interview with Autosport, Yamamoto was asked about Honda's exit from the pinnacle of motorsport and if he felt it was too early. He said:

“Personally yes, I agree. But this is obviously a company decision and I understand which way the company wants to go, so in the end, we have to accept that.”

Yamamoto, however, still carries some optimism for the future, and said:

“But we always have the imagination, so we hope one day Honda will return to F1.”

Honda rose to the summit of F1 with Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2021. The Dutchman became the first Honda-powered world champion in the sport in 30 years, following in the footsteps of the legendary Ayrton Senna.

Honda's decision to walk away, however, pre-dated Verstappen's world title. The Japanese brand is trying to build a more sustainable base for an eco-friendly future. In its pursuit to become 'green', the company plans to go all-electric by 2025.

While its exit from F1 was formalized at the end of 2021, reports indicate Honda's partnership with Red Bull could continue through until 2025. The Minato-based manufacturer could continue to supply engines to Red Bull but will not have their name or that of any sub-brand featured on the cars.

Honda emotional after breaking own F1 records, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that Honda was emotional after Max Verstappen broke a long-standing record set by the mercurial Ayrton Senna.

With 10 wins in 2021, Verstappen topped Senna's tally of eight wins with Honda power from 1988. When asked about their achievements, Horner said:

“They’ve done an amazing job this year, and without that crash at Silverstone, we’d have gone through the year with three engines. For them, it was so emotional because they kept breaking their own records. The Senna records, the pole positions, the podiums, the wins, and now the championship. For you to be on that list of champions is hugely proud for them. It’s just a shame [they’re leaving], maybe they’ll be back.”

Honda boss Masashi Yamamoto has even compared Verstappen to the fabled Brazilian who won all three of his titles with the Japanese engine manufacturer.

