"Honestly I stopped caring what Marko has to say": Fans react to Red Bull man claiming issues plaguing Max Verstappen won't happen again

F1 fans were left raging after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that issues plaguing Max Verstappen's car during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix won't happen again. It was arguably the most difficult weekend of the season for the Dutch driver as he was unable to make an impact with his performances throughout the three days.Both Max Verstappen and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda complained about the balance issues in the RB21, and heading into the more competitive sessions, the team was unable to find solutions. In the main race, the four-time F1 world champion was unable to make any meaningful headway and finished in P9 after starting from P8, and only brought home two points.As per Eric Van Haren, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believed that the Austrian team found the reason behind their struggles and narrowed it down to tire temperatures not being in the right window in Budapest, and claimed that the issues would not happen again.However, F1 fans were not convinced by the Austrian's explanation and took to the social media platform X to give their reaction, with one fan claiming:Ian +McGregor @KnightspurHouseLINKHonestly,I stopped caring what Marko has to say about anything, last year. Hope he retires soon. Seb joins in his position.Here are some more reactions:&quot;I think we are all saying the same thing. We will believe it when we see it,&quot; said a fan.&quot;Helmut should just be thanking God that Max didn't drop under George and breach the exit clause because this team is a disaster,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Please, make him shut up. Everytime he speaks it’s even worse,&quot; claimed another.&quot;A bit late innit? Would have been helpful if they found out like 70 laps ago or something,&quot; suggested another.Red Bull were only able to score two points from last weekend as Yuki Tsunoda finished out of the points once again.Red Bull team principal comments on Max Verstappen's worriesRed Bull team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies stated that he believed it was a tough weekend for the team, but contradicted Max Verstappen's claims of not being able to win another race for the remainder of the season.Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Frenchman said of the team's performance:“It was a tough weekend. I don't think what you see this weekend represents where the car is at. We accept the fact that we are probably not very strong on tracks like here, but what we have seen today was outstanding.“So, if you look, no question McLaren are faster, but look at Spa, Max was able to fight certainly on Saturday and surprise everyone in the sprint. So, let's see. The season is still very long. We will learn and if we are able to extract a bit more of the car, thanks to weekends like today, then hopefully we can put up a better fight.”Max Verstappen won the Sprint race in Spa, but has failed to win a main race since Imola a couple of months back.