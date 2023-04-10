"Hopefully we find out how Red Bull came to this advantage": Guenther Steiner hopeful current F1 regulations will remain unchanged

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner hopes that F1 will not change the current regulations to bring down Red Bull's domination in order to make the sport more entertaining.

After the aero changes were introduced in 2022, Red Bull have turned out to be the team that has made the most effective use and put themselves at domination in front of the field. However, there has been speculation that the dominance of a single team in the sport will bring down the entertainment for fans. For this reason, it is thought that it would be best to tweak the regulations so that other teams remain competitive.

However, Steiner is not a fan of this solution. According to him, the sport is primary and the 'show' is secondary. He believes that teams will somehow be able to make up for Red Bull's performance and thus, the integrity of the competitiveness in the sport will be maintained. He said (via Motorsport):

"The sport is the main thing we have to have. The show is secondary, but I think it will sort itself out and then still we have got a good race going on in the front now with Checo and Max, that doesn't seem to be without sparks, without show."

"There is some show element in that one now. But I'm not worried that other people will catch up."

Steiner looking forward to 'copying' the element that has given Red Bull the advantage

The dominance that the Milton Keynes-based team has been putting up on the Formula 1 grid has brought in a lot of attention. Other teams have been focusing on the aerodynamic development of their cars to remain competitive for victories. Meanwhile, Guenther Steiner is still trying to find out the element that is giving RB the advantage currently.

He feels that the team will not have the advantage over other teams for the entire length of the season and soon enough Haas, or other teams, will be able to figure out what is powering them so much. He stated (via Motorsport):

"Obviously at the moment Red Bull has an advantage, but I wouldn't say they’ll keep that advantage now for the next 20 races. I'm not so sure about that because everybody will catch up, and hopefully we find out how Red Bull came to this advantage and we can copy it, or do something similar."

Teams will be bringing in new upgrades to their challengers before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of this month. This will showcase their developmental pace and give an idea of how much better they will get later in the season.

Poll : 0 votes