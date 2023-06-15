“Hopefully get two cars on the podium”: Lance Stroll on Aston Martin’s target in the Canadian F1 GP

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is hopeful that he and Fernando Alonso would both be on the podium at the upcoming Canadian GP this weekend.

The Canadian driver is heading into his home race full of confidence after he finished ahead of his teammate for the first time this season last time in Barcelona. He will hope to become the first Canadian since Jacques Villeneuve to finish on the podium.

Speaking at an event in New York, Lance Stroll said:

“Those are exactly the plans. Hopefully, get two cars on the podium. I’m extremely confident. I believe the car will be very strong around the Montreal circuit, it suits our car well… so I’m really looking forward to going home and really looking forward to a great race.”

Lance's father and Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll was also confident of the team's and his son's performance in Montreal, adding:

“I believe we are bringing solutions to those and some upgrades into Canada. I think he [Lance] demonstrated in Barcelona he’s now starting, it took six or seven races, to feel better… I believe they [the two drivers] will be equal by the end of the season,"

Lance Stroll reflects on his working relationship with Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll stated that he was really enjoying working with Fernando Alonso this season but claimed that his relationship is different with the two-time champion when he was 12.

Speaking with F1.com, Lance Stroll said:

“I wouldn't say we had a relationship back when I was 12. I was just a fanboy. But yeah, there's a great dynamic in the team at the moment. I definitely enjoy working alongside him. He's incredibly talented, knowledgeable, experienced, and hungry to get the most out of himself every day. I have a huge amount of respect for him because he's been doing that for a long time."

He added:

“He's been at the top of his game for… how many years has he been in F1 now? Like, I don't know, more than 20 years? So, I think just to see that determination and focus and motivation every day, I have a lot of respect for that. And, yeah, we have a great synergy in the team and the car’s been really nice to drive. I think we've been having a great relationship, and the sense that we're both trying to get more out of the car, every weekend.

It will be interesting to see if Lance Stroll can truly challenge his teammate Alonso in Montreal and finish ahead of him once again.

Poll : 0 votes