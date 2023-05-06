'Hopefully we still have a big enough gap to compensate': Max Verstappen wary of the impending impact of Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Max Verstappen believes it is important Red Bull rack up their points tally before the wind tunnel penalty affects their development in the 2023 season.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the driver press conference after the Azerbaijan GP, the Dutchman claimed that the wind tunnel penalty will set them back at some point this season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Red Bull were wary of the wind tunnel penalty hitting them at any point in the season or this rivals catching up, the Dutchman replied:

“I think that's why we have to make sure that we keep developing really well at the moment. And, you know, when that time comes that you know we are going to feel that penalty, hopefully we still have a big enough gap to compensate. But that's why also now it's very important to score all these kinds of results.”

Max Verstappen lamented at the wind tunnel penalty which he believes will hurt Red Bull’s progress at some point in the season. The Dutchman explained that the team was wary of the wind tunnel penalty and anticipates their rivals to match up, therefore racking as many points as they could was important at this stage in the season.

Max Verstappen expressed his dislike for street circuits after Azerbaijan GP result

Max Verstappen believes that the way Sergio Perez manages the car suits street circuits, but he personally doesn’t like them. The Dutchman felt there are some circuits that suit him better than others, but he doesn’t feel his driving style had anything to do with it.

Speaking at the Miami GP press conference, the double world champion explained the differences between his teammate and his own comfort with various circuits.

Asked if his teammates dominance on street circuits had anything to do with the driving style, the Dutchman said:

“No, I mean, I think sometimes some tracks probably suit you a bit better, and probably for Checo, his driving style and the way he likes the car probably suits a bit better to a street circuit. I personally don't really enjoy street circuits.

"So probably there is also something in that. I prefer more the fast corners, but that's how it goes. You have a few street circuits on the calendar, a few normal tracks as well.”

Max Verstappen has won at the Azerbaijan circuit only once whereas his teammate has now claimed two victories at the street circuit. The Dutchman won in 2022 whereas his Mexican wingman has been victorious around the Baku streets in 2021 and 2023. Perez won the sprint and the race as the Dutchman succumbed to a third place in the sprint and was second in the race.

