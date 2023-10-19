“Hopefully, there’s a big jump in performance”: Nico Hulkenberg eager to test out latest Haas F1 upgrade package

Nico Hulkenberg eagerly awaits the rollout of a substantial upgrade package for the Haas F1 team ahead of the United States GP in Austin, Texas.

With the team's home race on the horizon, Haas is poised to dazzle their devoted fans with not only a special livery but also a revamped Aero package set to elevate the VF-23's competitive edge.

Speaking to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's official website, Nico Hulkenberg expressed his anticipation for the long-awaited upgrade, emphasizing its potential to address critical performance issues that have plagued the team, particularly on race days.

He stated:

"The update is highly anticipated, it’s been a long time coming and it’s aimed to improve our performance, characteristics, and the weaknesses of the car we’ve found which has made us struggle especially on Sunday."

In a bid to enhance tire wear, consistency, and overall performance, Nico Hulkenberg and teammate Kevin Magnussen have maintained a rigorous feedback loop with the team's engineers and designers throughout the season.

The German driver's optimism was palpable as he voiced his hopes for a substantial leap in performance, highlighting the significance of this upgrade not only for the remainder of the current season but also as a compass guiding the team's trajectory for the upcoming year.

He asserted:

"Hopefully, there’s a big jump in performance, but also, we need direction for next year – where we’re going to go with this car, which philosophy we’ll follow and which direction to take.”

Nico Hulkenberg on his debut season with Haas

Approaching the business end of the season, Hulkenberg reflected on his inaugural year with the Haas F1 Team, acknowledging the challenges encountered on the track.

Despite not achieving the desired results, he remained upbeat about the experience, citing the satisfaction derived from showcasing the car's potential on Saturdays.

However, he acknowledged the need to convert this promise into Sunday points, recognizing the critical importance of race-day performance.

Hulkenberg admitted:

“Obviously on track it hasn’t delivered what we’d hoped for. Being able to capitalize on Saturday’s pace and show off what the car and I can do has been fun, but points are given on Sunday so the trend of falling back during the race hasn’t been fun."

Yet, amidst the on-track trials, Hulkenberg reveled in the camaraderie within his Haas F1 team. He emphasized the value of the relationships forged with the crew in the garage and his engineering team.

Nico Hulkenberg concluded:

"This update is an indication of what this team strives for and I’m looking forward to the upcoming races and the next season with them.”