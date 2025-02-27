"Hopium is on cloud 9 right now": Fans react to Max Verstappen's positive verdict after the first day of the F1 pre-season test

Fans reacted when Max Verstappen shared a positive review from the first day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing, taking out the RB21 for the first time this season. He ended Day 1 at the third spot in the timesheets.

McLaren's Lando Norris led the sheet as the first day of testing concluded at Bahrain International Circuit. Verstappen's RB21 has some striking similarities to the RB20, which hampered the team's performance in the second half of the season.

Despite their performance last year, Max Verstappen shared a positive outlook after stepping down in the RB21 on Day 1.

"In terms of driving, everything felt good. Only good surprises, so that's positive. We don't know yet where we are in terms of pace, but everything works well and the car does what I want. We have everything under control and that's the only thing we can hope for at the start of my test," Verstappen said, via F1.

Reacting to his statements, fans shared their unhinged opinions on social media. Some sounded hopeful, while others were worried recalling that Max Verstappen shared the same opinion on the car last year when things went south for the team.

"Hopium is on cloud 9 right now"

"He said the same thing last year before things went sideways. What we need is consistency race-to-race," wrote another fan.

"We know what happened the last time he said the car did everything he wanted," a fan mentioned.

Some users also mentioned that Red Bull would manage to compete for victories even if they end the pre-season as the slowest cars.

"Red Bull could finish 19 and 20 all three days and still get poll in two weeks time," wrote a fan.

"5th it is[...]Congratulations max verstappen," mentioned another user, referring to his possible fifth title win this season.

"let's win it again max!!" another said.

Huge positive for Max Verstappen as Red Bull reported to bring upgrade during pre-season testing

A report from Motorsport Magazin claimed that Red Bull Racing was preparing to bring an upgrade in the RB21 on Friday, the third day of pre-season testing.

Till now, the RB21 has looked like a very close copy of the previous year's challenger, which caused the team trouble in the second half of the season. However, with a possible upgrade on the line, Max Verstappen and his new teammate Liam Lawson could be in for an improved performance this season.

At the same time, however, it is difficult to assess whether RBR would be able to keep up with its competitors. The team doesn't have Adrian Newey anymore, who was responsible for most of their groundbreaking designs that led to their dominance on the grid.

