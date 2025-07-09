Hours after Christian Horner’s dismissal, Max Verstappen’s $50M private jet takes off from Netherlands 

Max Verstappen's private 8X jet was spotted taking off from the Netherlands hours after Red Bull Racing announced former team principal Christian Horner's sacking. The latter had served the role since the 2005 season, the team's inception.

Verstappen was seemingly close to Horner. The two had worked together since his F1 debut. The Dutchman won four consecutive World Championships with the team, and helped them reach the 6 Constructors' and 8 Drivers' championships milestone. While it wasn't confirmed if the activity noticed on Verstappen's $50 million private jet had something to do with the team's decision, it was quite an interesting movement, considering it was shortly after the announcement.

There has been no confirmed reason from the team regarding Horner's abrupt firing. However, Auto Motor und Sport reported multiple reasons, including the steep decline in performance. The team missed out on the Constructors' Championship last year. Moreover, they don't seem to be anywhere near the top competition this season (consistently). Poor driver decisions are also quoted as one of the reasons.

Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' were also raised against him in early 2024. This was assessed to be one of the reasons why their chief technical director, Adrian Newey, left the team earlier. This put them in a weak spot against competitors.

Max Verstappen shares heartfelt message for Christian Horner

Hours after the announcement, Max Verstappen took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his now-former boss at Red Bull Racing. He thanked him for "everything" the two achieved together in the past decade since Verstappen's debut.

"From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"

However, the saga doesn't stop here. Earlier this month, sources reported that Max Verstappen was in communication with Mthe ercedes F1 team, possibly for a seat with them in the 2026 season. Although the Dutchman has won his four titles with RBR since 2021, the team has been underperforming. Moreover, with new regulations next year and no more Adrian Newey, it is tough to say if the team will remain a strong force at the top.

Their pace has already been affected this season, and it wouldn't be a bad choice for Max Verstappen to think about a move to Mercedes. The team is known for its reliable engines and positive management. However, the Brackley-based outfit might not think of the move just yet. They currently have a pretty strong lineup with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. But the reports did stir the F1 paddock quite a bit.

