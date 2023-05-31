How did $3.6 billion worth of Aston Martin F1 boss Lawrence Stroll build his fortune?

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll is one of the wealthiest men in the paddock and the world with a net worth of $3.6 billion. He saved the Silverstone-based outfit from extinction after he bought the team with a consortium in the middle of 2018.

Since then he has heavily invested in the team and made sure that they now have a car that challenges for the podiums regularly. The Canadian billionaire was on the 11th of July 1959 to Russian fashion importer Leo Strulovitch. On his 17th birthday, he was given Pierre Cardin’s children’s wear license for Canada, which he grew over in the next decade.

As per PlanetF1, Lawrence Stroll found himself in a bidding war against American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger for a car. Although he lost the car to the American, he did end up with the license under the company Poloco S.A. to take responsibility for Polo Ralph Lauren in Europe. In 1989, partnering with Silas Chou, a Hong Kong textile manufacturer, Stroll opened Sportswear Holdings.

By 2000, Sportswear Holdings were turning over $2 billion annually, compared to $25 million 11 years prior, having also acquired Pepe Jeans in 1991 – Stroll acting as Group CEO from 1993 to 1998.

He added Michael Kors to his brand and invested $85 million to take over 85% of the company. Lawrence Stroll was co-chairman of the company between 2003 and 2011. The company’s value climbed to $3.6 billion. Sportswear Holdings sold the last stake in Michael Kors in 2014.

"I would like to welcome Honda and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team" - Lawrence Stroll

The Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll was overjoyed with the team's new partnership with Honda as an engine supplier from 2026. The Japanese manufacturer helped the current world champions, Red Bull, in their dominance in the sport.

As per the team's official website, the owner said:

"I would like to welcome Honda and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on the track."

"Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive. I would like to thank Mr Mibe and Mr Watanabe, and the whole team at HRC as we embark on this exciting future together from 2026."

It will be fascinating to see if Aston Martin can become champions with their new partnership in 2026.

Poll : 0 votes