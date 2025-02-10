"How the car didn't break itself apart during this run I'll never know": Ex-Red Bull man on the Austrian team's stunt of driving the car in the snow

Former Red Bull engineer Daniel Drury claimed that he was shocked that the F1 car did not break when the Austrian team did a stunt of driving in the snow. The energy drink brand has made a name for itself by promoting adventure sports and sponsoring athletes in the same domain.

Ever since venturing into the pinnacle of motorsport and later setting up its own team in 2005, the Milton-Keynes outfit has done outrageous promotional events that have caught the eye of many.

The F1 drivers in the car have driven around the streets of several cities like New York, Las Vegas, Mexico, etc. Red Bull has also been seen driving its cars in the snow-clad regions of Scandinavia among others.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) profile, Drury, who is known as Dan-EngineMode11 and worked with the Austrian team from 2016 to 2022 as a Software IT Systems Engineer, reshared a clip of an F1 car being driven in snowy mountains and spoke about his similar experience in his early days with the team, saying:

"This was being unloaded in Milton Keynes on my first day and my manager who was showing me around told me to lift one of the tires with the chains still on, they weighed a f**king ton. How the car didn't break itself apart during this run I'll never know."

Red Bull usually pulls off these stunts with their drivers past and present like Sergio Perez, and David Coulthard behind the wheel.

Sergio Perez remarks on his exit from Red Bull at the end of 2024

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez stated that his departure from the team happened "very quickly" and he did not expect it despite the reports of his exit doing the rounds for the majority of the 2024 season.

Speaking with F1.com, the Mexican chimed in on his potential return to the sport and remarked:

“Honestly, I don’t know. It’s too soon to have an answer. Everything happened very quickly at the end of the season, so I didn’t expect it. Now I’m in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn’t even realize I was in, so if you ask me now, I don’t know.

“For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I’ll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time. For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven’t been able to, travel, be with my family... In the next six months, I’ll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career.”

There have been reports that Perez could return to the sport in the 2026 season as a Cadillac driver when they join the grid next year. The six-time F1 race winner was replaced by Liam Lawson in Red Bull.

