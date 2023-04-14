How did Craig Breen die? Details surrounding the Rally car driver's death explored

The motorsport world was shocked to hear about the news of Rally driver Craig Breen's death on Thursday. The Irish driver was preparing himself for the test event ahead of the World Championship race in Croatia.

Breen was riding with his co-pilot James Fulton at the event, however, Fulton escaped serious injuries from the crash. Police are currently conducting a full investigation into the incident, which was attributed to Craig Breen's Hyundai 'skidding off track'.

Hyundai Motorsport in their statement expressed their grief over the incident and paid their condolences.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends, and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

"I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen" - FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem

FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem also expressed his sadness over the incident and extended his condolences to Craig Breen's family and friends.

He said:

“On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time."

Aiden Harper, the president of Irish Motorsport, mentioned that Breen was a 'world class' driver and human being, adding:

“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world-class driver and a world-class person."

The Irish driver had a stop-start career in the WRC which never really reached the pinnacle that he expected due to a lack of consistent opportunities. He made 82 starts in the championship but struggled to find full-time seats when he reached the top level.

Breen secured two podiums last season, driving the M-Sport Ford in a full-time role but moved to Hyundai for the 2023 season for a part-time role. In total, he achieved six podium finishes in his career, with his most recent coming in Sweden this year for Hyundai.

As per The Race, in the early stages of his career, Breen won the prestigious WRC Academy and SWRC championships, as well as finishing runner-up in the 2015 European Rally Championship in a Peugeot.

