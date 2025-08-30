  • home icon
  "How on earth is Isack Hadjar in 4th?": Fans react to Racing Bulls driver's outstanding performance in the F1 Dutch GP qualifying

"How on earth is Isack Hadjar in 4th?": Fans react to Racing Bulls driver's outstanding performance in the F1 Dutch GP qualifying

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 30, 2025 14:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Isack Hadjar at F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty

F1 rookie Isack Hadjar finished P4 at the 2025 Dutch GP qualifying and will start tomorrow's race alongside Max Verstappen on the second row of the grid. The F1 fans came out and hailed the Racing Bulls driver after an outstanding qualifying performance at the Zaandvoort circuit.

VCARB drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson looked relatively strong during the first practice session at the Dutch GP as the duo finished P11 and P12. However, the rookie met with a power unit issue during the second practice session and lost out on crucial track time at a tricky circuit.

Nonetheless, the French-Algerian driver made a strong comeback in the final practice session ahead of the qualifying and finished FP3 in P9. Going into the Dutch GP qualifying, the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll, along with home hero Max Verstappen and George Russell, looked like the key contenders for a second row start.

Lance Stroll had an incident in Q1 as he clipped the grass, slammed the car into the barrier, and eventually retired from the session. Fernando Alonso wasn't able to replicate the pace from the practice session. It came down between George Russell and Hadjar for a second row starting position.

The Mercedes driver had the provisional P4 until the final Q3 runs. Hadjar was one of the last drivers to set his final lap time in Q3, and popped Russell by less than half a tenth, taking the P4 spot away from the Briton.

The P4 at the Dutch GP is Hadjar's best qualifying result of his career. F1 fans took to the social media platform X and reacted to the same as they wrote,

“How on earth is Isack Hadjar in 4th?”
Another commented, “Hadjar highlight of Qualifying 👌🏻”
“What a performance by Hadjar!!” mentioned another user

Some fans came out suggesting how they expected George Russell to qualify P4, while others hailed the strong performance from the VCARB duo as Liam Lawson qualified P8.

“Isack at 4th very impressive also by his teammate great speed,” commented a fan
Another commented, “Isack Hadjar is proving to be the rookie of the decade.”
“I was expecting Russell at P4 but Isack 🫡” mentioned a fan

“I don't know myself”: Isack Hadjar on the possibility of a Red Bull move

Red Bull sacked Sergio Perez after the 2024 season and put Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen. However, just a couple of races into the season, Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda swapped seats. Neither the Kiwi driver nor the Japanese driver has been able to perform in the second Red Bull seat, leading to speculations of Isack Hadjar making a move to the Milton Keynes-based outfit for the next year.

Isack Hadjar was questioned about the possibility of a move to Red Bull at the Dutch GP, to which he replied,

“I don’t know myself, so I can’t help you. Sorry.”

Hadjar currently sits P13 in the F1 standings with 22 points, ahead of his teammate Liam Lawson and Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
